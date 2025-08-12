Pop Icon Madonna Begs Pope For Gaza Crisis Intervention, ‘Before It’s Too Late’

On 11 August 2025, pop icon Madonna has made a plea to Pope Leo XIV regarding the ongoing Gaza situation. On Instagram, she said much about her son Rocco’s 25th birthday. She went ahead to say that children starved and scarred by violence were holding a much more desperate situation. Madonna educated Roman Catholics and believes the pontiff could have exclusive access to humanitarian gates that would ice hopes to a war-torn region that faces man-made mass starvation.

A Mother’s Call for Action

Madonna’s petition was astonishingly personal and birthed largely by her role as a mother. It pained her to think of the children in Gaza. According to UNICEF, more than 18,000 have died since October 2023 due to the conflict. The humanitarian organisation also stated that 222, including 101 children, have succumbed to malnutrition.

The WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appreciated Madonna’s initiative and thanked her. “Politics cannot change hearts; only consciousness can,” this why Madonna made this request to the Pope directly considering him as a ‘Man of God.’

Pope Leo’s Stance on Gaza

Since he was papal, on May 2025, Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, has spoken on Gaza. He signals a ceasefire without fail; condemns bombardment of Israel; but calls humanitarian aid. In July, he called for the protection of civilians and for international law to be respected.

His predecessor also condemned the brutalities of this conflict. This call of Madonna complements the ongoing efforts of Leo, although it is uncertain whether Israel would allow his entry.

Global Reactions and Context

Madonna’s call depicts artists like U2, who have also spoke about this tumultuous crisis, asking for aid and humanity. The conflict, fired by Israeli blockade, worsened conditions, and Hamas’s actions in which the UN claimed about 12,000 children under five have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition fires July 2025.

I hereby declare myself, the biggest Madonna fan on Twitter! 😤 — Momojojo (@Momojoj323) August 12, 2025

I don’t care about being popular or being a part of a fucking community. I do what I do because of what Madonna has done for me. What she’s done for women what she’s done for the gay community what she’s done for art. It’s unmatched!!! — Momojojo (@Momojoj323) August 12, 2025

While Israel has denied claims of famine, increasing global pressure, including the UK visiting recognition of Palestinian statehood, implies that Madonna’s neutral stance-a point she maintains in order to save children through collective action-is right.

Also Read: Irish Rock Band U2 Slams Gaza War, ‘We Want Our Audience To Know Where We Stand’