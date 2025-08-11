Irish Roc Band U2 Slams Gaza War, ‘We Want Our Audience To Know Where We Stand’

On August 10th, 2025, the Irish rock band U2 addressed the ongoing Gaza conflict, which they said had entered “uncharted territory” and issued their stance on this hot topic. For the unversed, U2 consists of four members, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. The group showed solidarity with peaceful and statehood-seeking Palestinians but condemned both actions of Hamas and Israel. Dive into the group’s perspective and plea for harmony!

Condemnation of Atrocity on Both Sides

From the outset, U2 condemns the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on the Nova music festival in unison. A nessage was released on U2’s official website, “Everyone has long been horrified by what is unfolding in Gaza — but the blocking of humanitarian aid and now plans for a military takeover of Gaza City has taken the conflict into uncharted territory. We are not experts in the politics of the region, but we want our audience to know where we each stand.”

Bono termed it “evil” because of the brutality behind it. But, on the contrary, the band berates the retaliation from Israel, particularly under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for what he labels “disproportion relative to the evil when they cause civilians’ suffering and the blocking of aid.”

According to him, Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, who have suffered long decades of being marginalized and occupied. Similar to Ireland’s history, U2 insists that justice needs to be attained before actual peace takes root.

Humanitarian Crisis, Moral Failure

The artificial famine in Gaza is mentioned by Bono, who was reminded of a similar visit he made to Ethiopia with his wife Ali during a crisis in 1985. U2 accuses both Hamas and Israel of using starvation as a weapon, but in Israel’s case, it was particularly a huge scale.

The Edge interrogated if the leaders of Israel know the “generational shame” attached to targeting civilians while Clayton said one must choose to continue living the civilian lives. Mullen Jr. called the famine “inhuman and criminal,” calling on Israel to respond.

U2’s Appeal for Peace and Solidarity

U2 advocates for a two-state solution recognising the right of Israel to exist alongside a Palestinian state. Appeals have been made for the freeing of hostages and more humanitarian aid, as well as pledging donations to Medical Aid for Palestinians.

On the aspect of dialogue and recognition of dignity and equality, The Edge noted that peace would come through dialogue and drawing from Ireland’s peace process. The band’s statement is emphatically passionate that it leaves with end hostilities and subjecting what binds as humanity, while at the same time, acknowledging their nonexpert status.

Also Read: Tom Holland Shares Rare BTS Video From New Spider-Man Movie: MCU Star Hopes To Get It Right