Pornhub Searches For “Cheating Couple” Surge 31% After Astronomer CEO Kiss Cam Video Goes Viral- See Full List Here!

Pornhub searches tied to infidelity are spiking after the Coldplay concert cheating scandal.

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, 50, was caught on the “kiss cam” cuddling up to his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, 52, at a Coldplay show in Massachusetts earlier this week. Both are married to other people.

Pornhub searches for “Cheating couple” jump to new heights

The footage went viral almost instantly—memes, tweets, TikToks, you name it.

But it didn’t stop at jokes. Plenty of folks, apparently inspired (or maybe just nosy), jumped online and started searching for adult content featuring office affairs and cheating scenarios.

According to Pornhub, searches for “office affair” jumped 18%, “office sex” was up 21%, “caught cheating” climbed 22%, and “cheating husband” saw a 29% increase. The biggest leap? “Cheating couple,” which shot up 31%. Safe to say, the internet wasted no time running with this.

On Friday, a new video surfaced showing Byron and Cabot kissing and holding each other at the concert, swaying along to Coldplay’s “Yellow” while the crowd lit up Gillette Stadium with their phones.

Both Byron and Cabot are now on leave, according to Axios. The company’s statement: “Astronomers are committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Neither Byron nor Cabot has commented publicly since the story broke.

What happened at the Coldplay concert?

A camera panned across the crowd at a Coldplay concert near Boston and landed on a couple who, at first glance, seemed to be sharing a private moment.

But as their faces appeared on the big screen, their reaction was anything but joyful. The woman turned away, hiding her face in her hands, while the man quickly ducked out of sight, visibly startled and uncomfortable.

From the stage, Chris Martin noticed the awkwardness and remarked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Within moments, social media users began digging for answers. The initial theory of simple shyness didn’t last long. It wasn’t long before people identified the man as Andy Byron, a married CEO of Astronomer, a software company, and the woman as Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of human resources.

