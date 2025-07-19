Did The Simpsons Predict Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Cheating Scandal? Here’s The Truth

The internet is buzzing with talk about Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot’s alleged affair, especially after a supposed Simpsons image started making rounds on social media.

People have been sharing a screenshot that looks like Homer Simpson staring at the kiss cam, with a shocked couple caught on camera.

Did The Simpsons predict the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s cheating scandal?

This image mimics what actually happened on July 16, 2025, during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Andy Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan, was seen hugging Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR, while the stadium’s kiss cam caught their embrace.

The footage shows Byron ducking in an attempt to dodge the camera, as Cabot turns away, both visibly startled.

The Simpsons has a reputation for eerily predicting real-life events, but in this case, the image circulating online is not from the show—it’s an AI fake.

There is, however, a real Simpsons episode titled “Kiss Kiss” from season 28, where Homer and Marge end up on a kiss cam at a baseball game, but the viral image is not from that episode.

Astronomer CEO’s Kissing Video Goes Viral

After the incident went viral, TMZ released video footage on July 18, 2025, showing Byron and Cabot kissing while Coldplay played “Yellow.”

Since then, neither Byron nor Cabot has made any public statements. Astronomer, the company, did release a statement on July 18, confirming they’ve started an internal investigation into the matter. They also clarified that no other employees attended the concert.

According to Axios, both Byron and Cabot were placed on leave, and Pete DeJoy, Astronomer’s co-founder and former chief product officer, has stepped in as interim CEO. Axios also reported that both Byron and Cabot are expected to resign, and Byron is apparently in talks about his severance package.

Meanwhile, Megan Kerrigan, Byron’s wife, reportedly deleted her Facebook account after the story broke. Observers noticed she first dropped her married name before removing her profile entirely. There’s no public information about whether the couple has children.

On the other side, Kristin Cabot is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, CEO and COO of Privateer Rum. The New York Post found records showing the couple bought a house together in February 2025 for $2.2 million.

Kristin was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, with their divorce finalized in 2022. She’s said to have married Andrew Cabot in 2023. As of now, Andrew Cabot hasn’t commented publicly on the situation.

