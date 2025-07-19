Who Is Pete DeJoy? Astronomer Announces New Interim CEO After Andy Byron’s Kiss Cam Controversy

Astronomer has named Pete DeJoy as interim CEO after the recent “kiss cam” controversy that blew up online during a Coldplay concert.

DeJoy, who co-founded Astronomer and has been leading their product team, is stepping in for Andy Byron while the company sorts through the fallout.

Who is Astronomer’s new CEO?

Pete DeJoy’s been with Astronomer since the start—eight years ago—and played a big role in growing their data orchestration platform. He’s got a background in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College up in Maine.

On July 19, the Astronomer announced that DeJoy would temporarily take over as CEO. The company said: “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given that Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We’ll share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

So, why the sudden change? Byron was put on leave after a video from Gillette Stadium at a Coldplay show went viral. The footage showed Byron with Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s HR chief, in a moment that quickly got labelled as a “kiss cam” incident. Both Byron and Cabot are now on leave, and Astronomer’s board has kicked off a formal investigation.

After the incident, a statement supposedly from Byron started circulating online, admitting to an affair and apologising to his family and colleagues. Astronomer, however, denies that Byron released any such statement and says there’s a lot of misinformation floating around.

The company emphasised that it expects high standards from its leadership and is committed to its core values as it investigates the situation. Neither Byron nor Cabot has commented publicly on the matter so far.

What happened at the Coldplay concert?

Video from the event catches Byron quickly ducking out of view, while Cabot turns away from the camera, shielding her face.

At first, Chris Martin—Coldplay’s frontman—seemed to find the moment touching, commenting, “Look at these two.” But as the pair’s uneasy reactions played out, his tone shifted: “Oh, what?” he said, then added, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Since it was posted, the TikTok video has racked up over 50 million views and more than 5 million likes.

A fake statement began spreading criticising the public exposure and claiming, “I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent.”

