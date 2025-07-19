LIVE TV
Astronomer CEO, HR Chief Seen Liplocked Before Being Caught On Coldplay's Kiss Cam, New Video Shows

Astronomer CEO, HR Chief Seen Liplocked Before Being Caught On Coldplay’s Kiss Cam, New Video Shows

New York-based AI firm Astronomer has placed CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on leave after a video showed the pair kissing at a Coldplay concert. The footage, captured on the stadium’s kiss cam, sparked a global debate over workplace ethics. The company has launched an internal investigation as the scandal continues to dominate social media.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 12:13:48 IST

New York-based AI company Astronomer has placed CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on leave after a video surfaced showing the two colleagues kissing during a Coldplay concert, sparking worldwide debate.

Andy Byron, Kristin Cabo Caught Kissing on Camera 

A newly surfaced video reveals that Byron and Cabot, who both have families, were caught embracing and kissing during Wednesday’s Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium. TMZ share the footage showing the two colleagues cuddling with lips locked while singing to the lyrics of Coldplay’s hit song “Yellow” to each other.

The two are seen silhouetted against the backdrop of thousands of fans in the video lighting up the stadium with their cellphones. Byron and Cabotin in another viral video were seen laughing and swaying arm-in-arm during the performance.

Embarrassing Moment For Andy Byron, Kristin Cabo

The intimate moment was cut short after a stadium’s kiss cam panned to the couple, capturing them on the venue’s jumbotron. The video soon went viral bringing the spotlight on the pair as thw two reacted awkwardly, ducking out of view and scrambling to hide their faces.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took notice of the incident and commented on stage, saying, “oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Astronomer CEO, HR Chief Face Social Media Frenzy 

The video soon went viral online leading to  a social media debate about workplace conduct at Astronomer, a firm known for its focus on artificial intelligence.

According to Axios, both Byron and Cabot have now been placed on leave as the company responds to the fallout. Sources told the outlet that Byron is currently delaying his resignation as he negotiates an exit package and salary terms.

Astronomer Launches Probe

On Friday, Astronomer announced that it had launched a formal investigation into the incident. In a statement, the company emphasized its commitment to maintaining professional standards, “Astronomers are committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

As of now, neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot has publicly commented on the situation.

