Andy Byron Coldplay Scandal: Astronomer Launches Probe, Puts CEO And CPO On Leave Over Viral Coldplay Scandal: Our Leaders Are Expected To…’

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot have been placed on leave following a viral video showing them in an intimate embrace at a Coldplay concert in Boston. The footage, displayed on the venue’s big screen, sparked widespread social media attention and prompted the company to launch a formal investigation. Meanwhile, co-founder Pete DeJoy has stepped in as interim CEO as Byron and Cabot negotiate their potential resignations.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot placed on leave after viral Coldplay concert video sparks probe. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 09:35:34 IST

Astronomer, a relatively low-profile open-source technology provider until this week, has placed its CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on leave following a viral incident at a Coldplay concert in Boston.

The decision comes after videos circulated online showing Byron, who is married, in an intimate embrace with Cabot. The footage, captured on the venue’s big screen, showed Byron with his arms around Cabot. Moments after appearing on the screen, both ducked and covered their faces, prompting widespread social media attention.

Astronomer Announces Interim Leadership 

Late Friday, Astronomer confirmed that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is stepping in as interim CEO.

“We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in the day, Astronomer had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was launching a “formal investigation into this matter” and planned to provide further updates soon.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said in its statement.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Negotiating Exit and Compensation

According to Axios, which cited sources familiar with the situation, Byron and Cabot are now negotiating their resignations and a potential compensation package. The talks are reportedly ongoing following the fallout from the viral video, which some have dubbed the “Coldplay kiss cam incident.”

Astronomer has not commented directly on the status of these negotiations but confirmed to Axious that both executives have been placed on immediate leave.

The Axios report also suggested that the delay in Astronomer’s public response was due in part to “Byron’s slow resignation and exit package negotiations.”

On Friday, Astronomer’s Board of Directors issued a formal statement on LinkedIn, reiterating that a “formal investigation into this matter” has been initiated.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the board said. “We will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Astronomer Recently Secured $93 Million Funding

The incident comes just months after Astronomer announced a $93 million funding round in May, led by Bain Ventures and other backers, including Salesforce Ventures.

Astronomer is known for its open-source data operations platform called Astro, and last year, the company relocated its headquarters from Cincinnati, Ohio, to New York.

Amid online speculation, Astronomer also clarified in its statement that Alyssa Soddard, another company employee, was not present at the Coldplay concert.

