Elon Musk Joins 'Coldplaygate' Social Media Frenzy: Billionaire Reacts As Married Astronomer CEO Caught Cuddling HR Chief

Elon Musk on Friday reacted to a viral tweet about Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who were caught on camera in an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert. The video, which showed Byron and Cabot cuddling during the event, quickly went viral, sparking debates on social media. The incident, now dubbed "Coldplaygate," has led to a wider discussion about workplace ethics and relationships in the tech industry.

Elon Musk has weighed in on the viral "Coldplaygate" controversy involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 10:13:51 IST

Elon Musk on Friday responded to a viral tweet about Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who are currently caught in a controversy after being filmed in an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert.

In the video, Byron and Cabot cwere seen cuddling whileenjoyinng the concert. However, the video of the incident quickly poured in on social media platforms and went viral invoking reactions from public. People have gone to the extent of calling the incident “Coldplaygate,” leading to online discussion about workplace relationships and ethics in the tech industry.

Elon Musk Reacts to Morphed Tweet

As the “Coldplaygate” story gained momentum, social media was flooded with posts about the duo- including several fake claims and doctored statements. One such morphed post, falsely attributed to the 1.3 billion dollar tech company Astronomer, appeared on X (formerly Twitter).

Elon Musk responded to that post with a laughing-out-loud emoji, further amplifying the conversation online.

Social Media Reacts To Coldplaygate

As the video went viral, netizens started to give their two cents on social media user. Some even questioned the ethical position of the interaction between a CEO and a senior HR executive, especially within the same company.

Adding to the controversy, old tweets by Cabot resurfaced and went viral. One post from 2022 read, “I win the trust of CEOs. I’m a safe space.”

That tweet has now been widely shared, with thousands of likes and quote-tweets mocking it in light of the current scandal.

Some users highlighted concerns over workplace ethics and potential breaches of corporate policy, while others criticized the startup culture itself. One user commented:
“This is why companies need stronger HR boundaries.”

Another added, “every startup is just a rom-com with equity now.”

Who Is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a tech firm valued at 1.3 billion dollars. Before taking the top position at the company, Byron held various leadership roles in other technology firms.

However, according to a New York Post report, some of Byron’s former employees have accused him of being a “toxic boss” following the viral video incident.

One former colleague told the outlet, “the text groups and chains of former employees are like… everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed.”

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, and the couple shares two children.

Who Is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer in 2024. After joining the company, she publicly praised Byron and the leadership team in a social media post.

Byron also praised Cabot in a press release at the time of her hiring, stating, “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management… make her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Unverified reports circulating online claim that Cabot was previously married to Kenneth Thornby but divorced in 2022.

Also Read: Andy Byron Coldplay Scandal: Astronomer Launches Probe, Puts CEO And CPO On Leave Over Viral Coldplay Scandal: Our Leaders Are Expected To…’

