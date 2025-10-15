Priya Kapur Posts For Sunjay Kapur On His Birth Anniversary Amid Rs 30,000 Crores Estate Battle With Karisma Kapoor Children

The high-stakes legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estimated ₹30,000 crores estate got a sort of momentary eclipse on the occasion of his birthday from the very personal and emotional outpouring of his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

In an emotional video she shared on his birth anniversary on social media, Priya spoke of Sunjay’s character more in terms of his kindness and love than that of the giant corporate empire now at the center of an awful family feud.

The graphics of Sunjay with his family, most especially his children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor-Samaira and Kiaan, acted as a relevant reminder against the background of current court battles. Priya Sachdev’s message began quoting the Bhagavad-Gita and characterized Sunjay as a man who, according to her, led “with kindness, not command” and “gave without expecting.”







Her very public display of grief and abiding affection comes at a time when she stands accused by Karisma Kapoor’s children of forgery concerning Sunjay’s will yet another twist in this already arduous inheritance battle.

The Contested Will and Estate Valuation

The primary issue at stake is a will that Sunjay Kapur purportedly made and which must now be contested in New Delhi High Court by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay was found dead after allegedly getting hurt at a polo match.

The children allege fraud in the will, which purportedly created their exclusion from their father’s personal estate, a property in which they would at least claim to have an interest, which has been said to be valued at around ₹30,000 crore. Their lawyer has pointed out several suspicious errors in the purported will, including grammatical mistakes and the use of feminine pronouns. He claimed such oversights are uncharacteristic of the meticulous businessman.

Priya Kapur, who acquired a large part of the estate by virtue of the will in dispute, has denied these assertions from the children, stating that they had already received substantial assets, estimated at 1,900 crores, as part of the family trust.

Family Ties in the Face of Conflict

Notwithstanding the stinging legal proceedings, the fact of the inclusion of Karisma Kapoor’s children in Priya Sachdev’s memorial video suggests that a far deeper complex family dynamic exists alongside all of this legal strife. Priya’s tribute contains memories of the blended family’s happy times as a father and husband to all his children.

The gulf is long, and the children have approached the court asking for a full inventory of their father’s assets and their right to receive a share from them as Class-I legal heirs. The court directed Priya to file a comprehensive list of Sunjay’s assets, as the court battle for one of India’s largest family estates continues with the ongoing oral arguments.

