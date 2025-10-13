LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajiv Adatia Slams Orry Over Taking Wrong Names Of Lata Mangeshkar And Falguni Pathak; Latter Fires Back With Savage Jab At His Looks

A viral video by Orry Awatramani mocking Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak sparks a heated online feud with Bigg Boss’s Rajiv Adatia, escalating from cultural disrespect to personal attacks, igniting debates on social media about celebrity accountability and humor boundaries.

Rajiv Adatia vs Orry Awatramani: Viral Clash Over Legends Sparks Fiery Social Media Feud (Pc: Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia vs Orry Awatramani: Viral Clash Over Legends Sparks Fiery Social Media Feud (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 13, 2025 12:11:01 IST

A venomously charged dispute has erupted across social media platforms between Bigg Boss’s Rajiv Adatia and social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani), straddling the ever-so-thin line between internet couth and cultural irreverence.

The clash began when Orry shared a video that many people found profoundly offensive to two Indian musical legends, the departed Lata Mangeshkar and the Garba Queen, Falguni Pathak. Adatia, who was seen visibly fuming, took to the app to publicly chastise Orry, who counterattacked with some of the most scathing personal remarks about Adatia’s appearance, thus escalating the debate from a matter of respect to a full-fledged digital brawl.

Disrespecting Legends

The fuss kicked up by a viral reel in which Orry, at a concert, calls the well-loved Navratri singer “Falguni Peacock” from the stage, and in even more outrageous terms seems to take the legendary Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar with his jocular misnomer of “Lata Mangeshwari” as the “queen of Garba”. Rajiv Adatia, prolific entrepreneur taking the whole industry by storm, imported from London, wasted no time in denouncing such words as “offensive and ignorant” and stressing that comedy must never cross over into anything disrespectful towards arts figures who have shaped the culture of a nation.

He added that Karan Johar was family to Lata Mangeshkar and celebrated her remarkable accomplishments, like being the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. He further tagged Falguni Pathak with apologies for the “immaturity” shown, which was an act the singer acknowledged with a public ‘Thank you.’

Orry’s Personal Retaliation

Rather than offering an apology, Orry opted to lash out in a fierce personal attack against Adatia in the comments section regarding his looks: “Why does this man look like he ate five Orrys and poured a bottle of cheap foundation and fake tan on his face?” This very personal attack on his looks took the issue from one of cultural respect into body-shaming. Adatia, however, stood his ground in calling Orry an “idiot” who needs a “reality check.”

He ridiculed the influencer’s fame by asking, “What have you accomplished in life besides fondling people on their chests and taking pictures?” and then asserted emphatically that a real human being is measured by integrity and character, suggesting that those qualities were conspicuous by their absence in Orry. This fiery confrontation ignited a massive online controversy about celebrity culture and the ever-increasing need to hold people responsible for incendiary content on social media.

Also Read: Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:08 PM IST
