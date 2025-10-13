LIVE TV
Ishit Bhatt's KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online

10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s confident and bold behavior on KBC goes viral, dividing viewers. While some call it arrogance, others defend youthful excitement, igniting a national debate on parenting, manners, and handling child prodigies on public platforms.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 13, 2025 11:31:14 IST

The last edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which had a 10-year-old boy called Ishit Bhatt from Gandhinagar in Gujarat as one of its contestants, has set off a national debate, showing the world that child confidence can easily become a wildfire on social media.

The boy’s perspective was matched with assertiveness and sometimes familiarity in his actions with Amitabh Bachchan, and it sharply divided viewers-his episode clips became viral massively. A wannabe bright young mind turned into something more an argument about modern parenting and public decorum.



Overconfidence On Hot Seat

The main centre of contention has been Bhatt’s remarks, which many feel crossed the line into being disrespectful. Apparently at the beginning of the show, he told the legendary host not to bother explaining the rules, saying, “Mere ko rules pata hai.”



Throughout the segment, loud requests by Bhatt to hurry things along, like when he said, “Arre option daalo!” (Come on, give me the options!), appeared to quite a few in the audience to be bordering on rudeness rather than being labeled as youthful excitement.



The Parenting Perception

This winds up being an ending online reaction-summing on the student contestant, all of which seem quite unprovable, on social media comments. The apparent view most people have is that the parents have inculcated what they see as arrogance instead of respect in the contestant, thus turning this episode into a flashpoint regarding the delicate balance between intelligence and simple manners.



Others, however, defended the child, saying that he was merely an overexcited kid on a national stage being scrutinized by adults who forgot how it is to feel nervous as a child. Irony hit a zenith when a confident member contestant, however incessantly in self-assurance proclaimed “lock karo” (lock it), answered a question incorrectly and had to leave with no prize, thus leading to a comment by Bachchan that sometimes children go wrong because of overconfidence.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:28 AM IST
