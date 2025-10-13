Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online

The last edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which had a 10-year-old boy called Ishit Bhatt from Gandhinagar in Gujarat as one of its contestants, has set off a national debate, showing the world that child confidence can easily become a wildfire on social media.

The boy’s perspective was matched with assertiveness and sometimes familiarity in his actions with Amitabh Bachchan, and it sharply divided viewers-his episode clips became viral massively. A wannabe bright young mind turned into something more an argument about modern parenting and public decorum.

There's a modern prejudice against humility, which you can see in how modern parents avoid teaching it to their kids.







Overconfidence On Hot Seat

The main centre of contention has been Bhatt’s remarks, which many feel crossed the line into being disrespectful. Apparently at the beginning of the show, he told the legendary host not to bother explaining the rules, saying, “Mere ko rules pata hai.”







Throughout the segment, loud requests by Bhatt to hurry things along, like when he said, “Arre option daalo!” (Come on, give me the options!), appeared to quite a few in the audience to be bordering on rudeness rather than being labeled as youthful excitement.

This kind of Uncouth behaviour & Crassness at this little age comes largely frm Parents' encouragement. Both Parents wr Giggling, esp Mother until the uncivil Kid lost in oversmartness. So satisfying, tht both Parents & Kid will learn a Lesson for life.









The Parenting Perception

This winds up being an ending online reaction-summing on the student contestant, all of which seem quite unprovable, on social media comments. The apparent view most people have is that the parents have inculcated what they see as arrogance instead of respect in the contestant, thus turning this episode into a flashpoint regarding the delicate balance between intelligence and simple manners.

Big difference between confidence and arrogance.

Parents encourage this kind of behaviour assuming that this will take the children far.

A classic example of arrogance is here to see







Others, however, defended the child, saying that he was merely an overexcited kid on a national stage being scrutinized by adults who forgot how it is to feel nervous as a child. Irony hit a zenith when a confident member contestant, however incessantly in self-assurance proclaimed “lock karo” (lock it), answered a question incorrectly and had to leave with no prize, thus leading to a comment by Bachchan that sometimes children go wrong because of overconfidence.

