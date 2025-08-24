Priyadarshan Hints At Retirement After Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan, Fans Left Emotional

Veteran director Priyadarshan who has had a successful career in both the fields of feel-good comedies and critically acclaimed dramas in the Indian Cinema has recently indicated towards a crucial career change. The director feels weary and is increasingly yearning to give up filmmaking after he finishes the two projects he is working on a large-scale Hera Pheri 3 and his dream project Haiwaan. This has raised an alarm among his followers who had long enjoyed his crazy style of narrating things and his capability to tell both tear jerking and hilarious stories.

The career of Priyadarshan as a director in the film industry has experienced a four-decades-long phase, which is an approval of his capabilities to absorb the changes and adapt to the human feelings to provide a significant contribution to the sector of cinematic art, and his likely retirement will be a loss of the field.

Priyadarshan Future Projects And Priorities

His last two movies would be the fireside chat comedy of himself, coupled as much with what he is most recognized as as what is close to his heart. Hera Pheri 3 will most likely have the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal back together who promised to recreate the humor magic that made the first two movies cult hits.

The film has been held under development for many years and with Priyadarshan in the fray the expectations have gone high. On the one hand, it is claimed that Haiwaan is a more intimate composition, not following his genre. Priyadarshan said that he is eager to tell a new kind of story one which he has been wanting to do it long back.

Priyadarshan Reason for Retirement

A statement made by this director that he is getting tired indicates that he feels burnt out as a director and wants to relinquish the stress of film making. Long hours, stress and the energy-draining nature of the job, he cited as some of the reasons that prompted him to take such a decision. A wish to spend more time with his family and personal interests are quite common feelings of many artists who devoted themselves to their work.

His retirement would spell the end of an era yet it is a well deserved rest by a film director who has given us so many memorable movies.

