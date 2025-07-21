Priyanka Chopra Does Not Have An Issue Kissing A Hero: Annu Kapoor Once Revealed Why Actress Refused To Get Intimate In Saat Khoon Maaf

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor ended up working alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2011 thriller, 7 Khoon Maaf. Priyanka, of course, played Susanna, a character as mysterious as they come.

Over the years, Annu has brought up their time on set, especially when it comes to those close, uncomfortable scenes they had to shoot.

When Annu Kapoor spilled the beans on Priyanka Chopra

Not long ago, he brought it up again. He said that at the time, Vishal Bhardwaj, the director, mentioned that Priyanka seemed uneasy about some of those intimate moments. Annu claimed he told Vishal straight up: if Priyanka’s not cool with this, maybe scrap the scene. But Vishal was adamant it was important for the film.

Annu said he kept things professional—shot the scenes as quickly as possible, didn’t linger, didn’t make things weird. Supposedly, even the crew noticed and appreciated how he handled it.

‘Priyanka Chopra Does Not Have An Issue Kissing A Hero’

But then he made a comment that stirred the pot. He implied that maybe Priyanka’s discomfort wasn’t about the scene itself, but maybe it was about him. “Maybe I’m not her idea of a desirable co-star. Maybe it’s my looks, maybe my vibe,” is the gist of what he said.

Priyanka Chopra, predictably, was not amused. She shot back in the press, basically saying: if he’s interested in doing those kinds of scenes or making cheap comments, maybe he should find movies that suit that taste. She was clear: those scenes weren’t in the script, and his comments were out of line.

For the unversed, 7 Khoon Maaf, for the record, is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s Susanna’s Seven Husbands. Priyanka’s turn as a woman marrying and losing seven different men got a lot of praise.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours