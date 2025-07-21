LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours

Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours

Rumours suggest Deepika Padukone exited Spirit over 8-hour workday requests post-motherhood, paving the way for Triptii Dimri. Vidya Balan supports flexible hours for moms but admits 12-hour shoots suit her. She’s next seen in Raja Shivaji with Riteish Deshmukh.

Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone
Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 20:34:06 IST

Word around town is that Deepika Padukone, after becoming a new mom, told Sandeep Reddy Vanga she’d only sign on for Spirit if she could stick to an eight-hour workday. 

But apparently, things didn’t pan out, and Triptii Dimri landed the role instead. Nobody’s officially confirmed what Deepika asked for, but the rumour mill’s been churning—and now the industry’s buzzing about whether new mothers deserve shorter hours on set.

Vidya Balan extends support to Deepika Padukone

A bunch of celebs have weighed in. Vidya Balan, for one, got into it during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India. She pointed out that there’s finally some conversation happening about letting moms work fewer or more flexible hours—something she says is only fair.

Vidya stated that every industry is trying to keep talented women from dropping out just because they’ve had kids, so it’s about time film sets caught up with the program. 

But here’s her take on her schedule: Vidya’s not a mom herself, so she’s got no issue cranking out those 12-hour days. She admitted, with the kinds of movies she takes on, there’s just no way they could wrap things up in eight hours. Since she doesn’t have kids, she’s got the time to give it her all on those marathon shoots.

On the work front, Vidya Balan is starring in Raja Shivaji, a big-deal biopic about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Riteish Deshmukh both in the lead and calling the shots as director.

Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga

A Bollywood Hungama report from May 22 claims Deepika Padukone “refused to shoot for more than six hours a day” while working on Spirit.

That’s not all—the report goes on to say her agency requested changes to her contract. Basically, if the shoot dragged on past 100 days, Deepika wanted extra pay for every day over the original agreement.

According to an insider, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga brought this up with the producers, who tried to resolve things. But Deepika and her team stood their ground. In the end, Vanga reportedly asked her to leave the project.

Whether you believe the rumors or not, it’s not exactly shocking that Padukone—who just had her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh last September—would want to protect her time. She’s always been vocal about work-life balance, plus she runs The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which focuses on mental health.

ALSO READ: ‘Saiyaara’ Virus Sweeps Nation With ‘Emotional Damage’: Fans Lose It In Theatres, Videos Go Viral

Tags: deepika padukonesandeep reddy vangaVidya balan

More News

Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Has No Contribution To Ananya Panday’s Career Growth Post ‘Struggle’ Comment: She Got Those Opportunities
US President Donald Trump’s Lunch With Pak Army Chief Munir Has India Eyeing China Again: Report
CII Gender Policy Symposium Initiates A Dialogue Towards Evidence-Based Approach To Gender-Responsive Public Policies
Delhi-Kolkata Flight Aborts Take-Off As Pilot Applies Brakes At 155 kmph; Rescheduled For Later Departure
Over 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Coming Up in Delhi by August: Govt Fast-Tracks Healthcare Push
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours
Launch Of ‘Ajay’ Marks Completion Of GRSE’s ASW Shallow Water Craft Project
‘Saiyaara’ Virus Sweeps Nation With ‘Emotional Damage’: Fans Lose It In Theatres, Videos Go Viral
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?