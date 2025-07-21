‘Saiyaara’ Virus Sweeps Nation With ‘Emotional Damage’: Fans Lose It In Theatres, Videos Go Viral

As Saiyaara has taken over the screens of the theatre, the fans have taken the reel section to flood it with viral reels with fans crying, screaming, and turning cinemas into concert halls.

Move over, common cold there’s a new virus in town, and it’s called Saiyaara! Mohit Suri’s romantic drama, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has infected theaters with emotional meltdowns, shirtless dancing, and IV-drip-level dedication. Let’s dive into the chaos!







Tears, Tantrums and Tissues: The Saiyaara Symptoms

The Saiyaara virus is no joke, symptoms include red eyes, uncontrollable sobbing, and quoting lyrics like “tum samjhoge nahi” on Instagram stories. Fans have been spotted weeping in theaters, with one man beating his chest like he’s auditioning for a tragedy flick.

Another viral clip shows a guy watching the movie with an IV drip, because apparently, heartbreak trumps hospital beds. Netizens are torn, some call it dedication, others scream, “Cringefest chalu hai!” The box office agrees, raking in ₹83 crore in its opening weekend, proving emotions are a hot commodity.







Reels Gone Wild: From Cinemas to Social Media Stardom

At this point, social media is a Saiyaara meme fest. Fans are churning out reels faster than you can say “emotional damage.” One video captures a shirtless dude dancing in a theater, turning it into a full-on concert vibe.

X users are having a field day, with tweets like, warning of “dard bhari reels” and begging folks to avoid multiplexes to dodge the virus. Reddit’s buzzing too, with one user gushing, “The story is soo good, I was crying like crazy!” Meanwhile, others shade the frenzy, saying, “Indian youth is doomed.” Love it or hate it, Saiyaara’s got everyone hooked.

Mohit Suri’s Magic or Mass Hysteria?

Director Mohit Suri has fans in chokehold with his signature heartbreak-and-harmony formula, of course we can’t forget his, Aashiqui 2. But their rumours on X claim Saiyaara could be a sly remake of a Korean movie, A Moment to Remember. But fans don’t care, they’re too busy passing out and bawling their eyes out in the theatre. With a grand opening of Rs 21.25 crore on day one, this virus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

