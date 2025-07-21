Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara Is Unstoppable At Box Office, Pockets Rs 83 Crore in First Weekend, First For Any Debutant

Mohit Suri’s romantic hit of 2025 ‘Saiyaara’, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken the Indian box office by storm, grossing Rs 83 crore in its opening weekend. Within 3 days of the release, the film has set a new benchmark for Bollywood films featuring newcomers. Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara has surpassed previous debutant hits like Dhadak and Student of the Year. With soulful music, emotion-packed storyline and new faces, Saiyaara has captured hearts, the sole exception to the one-film wonder syndrome in a star-dominated industry.

Saiyaara’s Unprecedented Opening

Saiyaara smashed expectations with a Rs 21 crore opening day, followed by Rs 24 crore on Saturday and a massive Rs 37 crore on Sunday, totaling Rs 83 crore (India net), as reported by Sacnilk. This haul not only surpassed the opening weekend of Dhadak (Rs 74.19 crore) but also eclipsed Mohit Suri’s previous best, Ek Villain (Rs 105.76 crore lifetime).

The 71.18% Sunday Hindi occupancy of the film, with the night shows reaching 88.15%, is a testimony to its mass reach beyond metros and Tier-2 towns. Trade analysts opine that the success of the film lies in its emotional content and a music that has gone viral, with audiences dancing to the title song in cinemas.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda: Stars in the Making

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, and Aneet Padda, previously seen in ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, have emerged as Bollywood’s newest sensations. Ahaan’s raw portrayal of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, and Aneet’s heart melting performance as Vaani Batra, a poet battling personal challenges, have earned critical praise.

Their chemistry, combined with Suri’s signature emotional depth, has resonated with younger audiences. Social media buzz, including viral clips of the film’s poignant climax, has doubled their Instagram followers, cementing their star status

Saiyaara: A Game-Changer for Bollywood Romances

‘Saiyaara’ has redefined the romantic genre, outperforming recent love stories like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 11.1 crore opening day) and surpassing Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s weekend record after 4631 days. What makes Saiyaara’s success a surprise? It’s the low-key pre-release promotions and its organic hype. As the film eyes the Rs 100 crore club, it stands as a testament to the power of fresh talent and compelling storytelling in Bollywood.

