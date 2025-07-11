Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Backs Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Amid Hania Aamir Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pointed out the criticism faced by Diljit Dosanjh for his latest film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ over casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Mann also touched the topic of unnecessarily targeting ‘Punjabis.’

Mann Defends Diljit, Cites Shared Punjabi Culture

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come out in strong support of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who faced backlash for his film Sardaar Ji 3, co-starring Hania Aamir.

In one of his public events, Mann shared his insight on this controversial topic and highlighted the shared Punjabi culture across borders. In his defence, Mann cited that the film was shot before the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. “The Pakistani actress worked in it as our culture is the same. They speak Punjabi, and we speak Punjabi,” Mann said, criticizing those questioning Dosanjh’s patriotism.

He further questioned the approval of Pakistani players’ participation in hockey’s Asia Cup which is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7.

“Diljit was called a ‘gaddar’. And now a Pakistani team will come to play here, and then everything will be fine?” asked Mann.

Sardaar Ji 3 Faced Backlash and Ban in India

Sardaar Ji 3 suffered from controversy after the casting of Hania Aamir, and the film did not hit the screens in Indian cinemas. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) gave Dosanjh the thumbs down. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withheld certification under political pressure and the trailer was blocked in India.

Despite this, the film has grossed nearly USD 5 million overseas in just 10 days, becoming the third-highest-grossing Punjabi film globally.

Mann also pointed out that the Punjabis are being targeted by “self-proclaimed nationalists” unnecessarily because of jealousy. He defended Dijit, criticized the ban and spoke highly of his community for their contribution. He also added that the film and the producer is already facing financial issues because of its ban in India.

