Home > Entertainment > From Stage To Cell: K-pop Star’s 3.5-Year Imprisonment Sentence Sends Shockwaves Through The Industry

From Stage To Cell: K-pop Star’s 3.5-Year Imprisonment Sentence Sends Shockwaves Through The Industry

Former NCT member Moon Tae-il has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for aggravated quasi-rape, along with two acquaintances. The case involved the sexual assault of an intoxicated Chinese woman in 2024, which Taeil later confessed to. The court also ordered sexual violence education and a five-year employment ban in child-related fields.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 12:44:00 IST

The K-pop community is hit with a shocking news as the South Korean Singer Taeil, former member of K-pop group NCT, is sentenced to three years and six months of imprisonment for aggravated  quasi-rape, during the initial court hearing. on July 10, 2025. The news came as a shocker to many fans who are unaware about the case and its details. Let’s unveil the story about the downfall of Ex-NCT member Taeil. 

Ex-NCT Member Taeil sentenced to Prison

The disgraced and former member of popular K-pop band NCT, Moon Tae-il, along with two of his non-celebrity acquaintances, Mr. Hong and Mr. Lee, are sentenced to three years and six months in prison by  the 26th criminal division of Seoul Central District Court after the initial hearing on July 10, 2025. In addition to the prison sentence, three are also ordered to complete 40 hours of sexual violence education. Further, the court also banned the their employment in fields relating to children and adolescents for five years.

The ruling is followed by a huge backlash against Taeil by the people, when it was reported last year that Taeil and his two acquaintances were allegedly involved in sexual assault of a foreigner woman they met at at club. The crime was further aggravated by the fact that the woman was intoxicated and unconscious at the time of crime.  

Taeil’s Confession

The reports of Taeil’s involvement in a crime first emerged last year around August, followed by his exit from NCT. At the time, the exact information about the crime and his degree of involvement was unknown to the public.

During the trial for aggravated rape, Taeil and other two defendants admitted to the raping a female victim of  Chinese nationality while she was intoxicated in June of last year. The court remarked “The defendants admitted to the crime, and based on the evidence, they are found guilty. The victim was in a state of helplessness due to intoxication, and the crime was committed at Mr. Lee’s residence.” .

The prosecutors during the June 18 trial requested a seven-year prison sentence for all three involved, however, a 3.5 year sentence  was announced by the court. This decision came since it aligned with the court’s consideration that the defendants were first-time offenders and the “victim did not wish to pursue punishment as favorable factors.”

Taeil debuted in 2016 as the member of K-pop group NCT under SM Entertainment and gained international attention and success. 

