Home > Entertainment > Rahul Dholakia Opens Up About Making Raees, His Mother’s Illness, And Personal Struggles That Shaped The Film’s Journey

Rahul Dholakia revealed the emotional challenges he faced while making Raees, including his mother’s critical illness and the immense pressure of directing a big-budget film. Despite personal turmoil, Shah Rukh Khan’s empathy and support helped him navigate this difficult period, proving the resilience and teamwork required behind the glamour of Bollywood filmmaking.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 11:52:41 IST

The image of a moviemaker is viewed as a glamorous production but it is viewed as a stressful test of will and stamina behind the scenes. This is what director Rahul Dholakia experienced when his last blockbuster, Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 motion picture. Dholakia recently went public with his great personal struggle as he raged up one of the largest films in his career when his mother was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He openly explained that he experienced that time as a nightmare, when he found himself continuously torn between his work and his strongest personal concerns. This is an emotional balancing act where he is struggling between the requirements of a high stakes film and family medical emergency to emphasize the invisible nature of sacrifices among the crews in the film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Role And Empathy

This was a hard time in life but the people he was working with, and more so the film star in film, Shah Rukh Khan, came to his rescue. Dholakia in his description puts emphasis on the caring and humane approach of Khan and his thoughtfulness that served as a solid heat anchor to the emotionally tortured man. The latter inspired Dholakia to stay under the massive pressure because Khan was not only a superstar but also a supportive co-worker.

This is the most human part of this major star being empathetic and which highlights the familial ties that are possible in the tight knit world of a film set and especially, the hard moments. All this despite these personal trials to get it (the film) going, is a statement of the hard work and perseverance of the whole team as a group and their ability to work towards a common goal and have a mutual respect.

 Behind the Scenes: The Director’s Burden

The legend of the production of Raees was a good wakeup call that being a director does not entail pressing a tape recorder and uttering a word of encouragement to begin and end.  The case of Rahul Dholakia shows how a creative project of such scope may come with a mammoth burden on the mind and heart.

The fact that they are constantly required to be present, make important decisions on behalf of the crew and be in control of emotions, without losing it themselves, all the time remaining in a very personal crisis, this is a kind of burden on its own. His travel is a testimony to the amazing power needed to repress the feelings and be able to perform in the stress. At the end, the dirty and rough story in the film reflects the reality in the life of the director whose success is a touching and deserved win.

Tags: Rahul DholakiaRahul Dholakia Raees strugglesShah Rukh Khan support Raees

