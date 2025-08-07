LIVE TV
Coolie Early Reviews: Rajinikanth Coolie's Hype Goes Wild: Shruti Haasan's Role Sparks Big Debate After Viral Tweet

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie stirs online buzz after a viral tweet praises Shruti Haasan’s role as the film’s core. With power-packed performances from Nagarjuna and a surprise cameo by Aamir Khan, Coolie is shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Shruti Haasan shines in Coolie as viral tweet sets fans abuzz.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 7, 2025 15:08:00 IST

Rajinikanth Coolie Early Reviews: The hype around the next project of Superstar Rajinikanth with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie, has gone to a different level. As audiences continue to anticipate the next big screen appearance of Thalaiva, recent tweet has turned the tide thoroughly. In the tweet which states to be an early review, it is hinted that the film is not about the legendary actor but another major star that is the highlight of the movie.

This has created a stir on the internet with fans and the industry watchers alike contending on whether the claim will be true and what that will imply on the much awaited action thriller.

Shruti Haasan’s Breakthrough Performance

The viral tweet by actress Shruti Haasan, continues and steals the show with a standout performance. The tweet praises her performance as the most important aspect of the movie implying that she is the real center of the story. It is a bold statement to make as with the sort of star-studded power of Rajinikanth and the overall cast of the film such as Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan. The fan response to the movie Coolie has been both the feeling of excitement with some low amounts of criticism.







Although the specifics of her role have been kept under wraps, confirmation of this early praise has established huge hopes on her role, with many of them thinking that it might be a career defining role for the actress.

The Power of the Ensemble Cast

It was also noted in the viral post, that the other cast had acted brilliantly in the movie and Nagarjuna was the spine of the movie and that there was an unexpected appearance of Aamir Khan that will supposedly make the theater a stadium. This indicates that not only is Coolie a one man show but an actual ensemble. The old school swagger of Rajinikanth, performances of the supporting cast, and the gritty, action-packed style of director Lokesh Kanagaraj have combined to form a heady cocktail which is destined to result in a movie-watching experience like no other.

The initial hype, by a fan or an insider, has effectively managed to place Coolie as one of the most discussed film of the year, even prior to its commercial launch.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Tags: Bollywood action movieCoolie movie 2025Rajinikanth Coolie

