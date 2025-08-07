Coolie Early Reviews: Rajinikanth Coolie’s Hype Goes Wild: Shruti Haasan’s Role Sparks Big Debate After Viral Tweet

Rajinikanth Coolie Early Reviews: The hype around the next project of Superstar Rajinikanth with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie, has gone to a different level. As audiences continue to anticipate the next big screen appearance of Thalaiva, recent tweet has turned the tide thoroughly. In the tweet which states to be an early review, it is hinted that the film is not about the legendary actor but another major star that is the highlight of the movie.

This has created a stir on the internet with fans and the industry watchers alike contending on whether the claim will be true and what that will imply on the much awaited action thriller.

Shruti Haasan’s Breakthrough Performance

The viral tweet by actress Shruti Haasan, continues and steals the show with a standout performance. The tweet praises her performance as the most important aspect of the movie implying that she is the real center of the story. It is a bold statement to make as with the sort of star-studded power of Rajinikanth and the overall cast of the film such as Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan. The fan response to the movie Coolie has been both the feeling of excitement with some low amounts of criticism.







#Coolie -Rest of the world censor certificates are almost Indian equivalent of UA (parental guidance). Only in India, the film has been censored with A certificate. IMO, if the makers had the option of chopping down /blur violent scenes for UA, they would’ve done it for… pic.twitter.com/yT71AImwg3 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 6, 2025







#Coolie – INSIDE REPORTS: MASS 🔥 LOKI COOKED 🧨🔥#Rajinikanth𓃵 Best Perfomance Loading After Kabali ✅#ShrutiHaasan is Main Highlight of Film ✅#Nagarjuna is Backbone of This Film ✅❤️‍🔥#AamirKhan Cameo Will Turned Theatre Into Stadium💥🥵 There is A Big Surprise😉 — ALEX (@OnlyCinema_post) August 5, 2025







Although the specifics of her role have been kept under wraps, confirmation of this early praise has established huge hopes on her role, with many of them thinking that it might be a career defining role for the actress.

The Power of the Ensemble Cast

It was also noted in the viral post, that the other cast had acted brilliantly in the movie and Nagarjuna was the spine of the movie and that there was an unexpected appearance of Aamir Khan that will supposedly make the theater a stadium. This indicates that not only is Coolie a one man show but an actual ensemble. The old school swagger of Rajinikanth, performances of the supporting cast, and the gritty, action-packed style of director Lokesh Kanagaraj have combined to form a heady cocktail which is destined to result in a movie-watching experience like no other.

The initial hype, by a fan or an insider, has effectively managed to place Coolie as one of the most discussed film of the year, even prior to its commercial launch.

