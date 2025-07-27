Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!

Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!

During the shoot of the upcoming film Coolie, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that Rajinikanth was actively writing his autobiography every day. ‘Coolie’, set to release globally on August 14, will feature stars like Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj and is expected to be the biggest Tamil film release overseas, distributed by Hamsini Entertainment.

Superstar Rajinikanth is writing his autobiography during the shoot of ‘Coolie’, reveals director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Superstar Rajinikanth is writing his autobiography during the shoot of ‘Coolie’, reveals director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 27, 2025 05:29:04 IST

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently not only shooting for his much-anticipated film Coolie  but also writing his life story. In an interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that the veteran actor has been working hard on his autobiography in between filming schedules.

Speaking to a media publication, Lokesh shared, “In the last two schedules, sir was busy with writing his autobiography. He used to write every day.” The filmmaker added that he was curious about the progress of the book and regularly asked Rajinikanth which phase of his life he was documenting.

“He would say things like, ‘This is what happened in my 42nd year’ or share insights from later years,” Lokesh recalled. What made this even more personal for the director was the trust the actor showed by discussing intimate and previously undisclosed parts of his life. “It’s very close to my heart. What I take away is the experience he has seen, and the hurdles he’s overcome something that connects him with everyone in our state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coolie, Rajinikanth’s 171st film, is already making headlines globally. The action-packed entertainer, which revolves around gold smuggling, is not part of Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe (LCU), making it a standalone project.

The film is poised for a massive international release. Industry sources report that Coolie will be distributed in over 100 countries, marking the biggest global release for a Tamil film. Hamsini Entertainment is handling the worldwide distribution and is gearing up for its largest release yet. The movie will hit theatres on August 14 this year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Notably, this marks the reunion of Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth after nearly 38 years. The duo last shared screen space in the 1986 blockbuster Mr. Bharath, where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down roles in previous Rajinikanth hits like Sivaji and Enthiran.

The technical team of Coolie is also impressive, with Anirudh composing music for his fourth time with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj doing the editing.

With the fanfare surrounding both Coolie and Rajinikanth’s forthcoming autobiography the fans are in for a twofold treat.

ALSO READ: Suneel Darshan Reflects on Painful Fallout with Sunny Deol: “The Darkest Chapter of My Life”

Tags: Coolielokesh kanagarajrajinikanth

RELATED News

Avinash Tiwary Claps Back Hard at Pakistani Designer’s Shocking Body-Shaming Remark
Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?
What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe
SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video | Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbery Caught On CCTV, Armed Robbers Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh In 30 Seconds
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Railway Power Outage in Volgograd After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Russia Says
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Warns ChatGPT Users: No Legal Protection For Sensitive Conversations
What Is Nipah Virus? Kerala On High Alert After Fresh Case Sparks Public Health Concerns
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
Your July 27 Horoscope: Small Signs, Quiet Shifts, and What the Stars Are Saying Today
At Least 11 Stabbed at Walmart in Michigan’s Traverse City, Suspect in Custody
Former Trump Speechwriter, Fired During First Term, Appointed to Lead US Institute of Peace
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?