Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently not only shooting for his much-anticipated film Coolie but also writing his life story. In an interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that the veteran actor has been working hard on his autobiography in between filming schedules.

Speaking to a media publication, Lokesh shared, “In the last two schedules, sir was busy with writing his autobiography. He used to write every day.” The filmmaker added that he was curious about the progress of the book and regularly asked Rajinikanth which phase of his life he was documenting.

“He would say things like, ‘This is what happened in my 42nd year’ or share insights from later years,” Lokesh recalled. What made this even more personal for the director was the trust the actor showed by discussing intimate and previously undisclosed parts of his life. “It’s very close to my heart. What I take away is the experience he has seen, and the hurdles he’s overcome something that connects him with everyone in our state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coolie, Rajinikanth’s 171st film, is already making headlines globally. The action-packed entertainer, which revolves around gold smuggling, is not part of Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe (LCU), making it a standalone project.

The film is poised for a massive international release. Industry sources report that Coolie will be distributed in over 100 countries, marking the biggest global release for a Tamil film. Hamsini Entertainment is handling the worldwide distribution and is gearing up for its largest release yet. The movie will hit theatres on August 14 this year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Notably, this marks the reunion of Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth after nearly 38 years. The duo last shared screen space in the 1986 blockbuster Mr. Bharath, where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down roles in previous Rajinikanth hits like Sivaji and Enthiran.

The technical team of Coolie is also impressive, with Anirudh composing music for his fourth time with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj doing the editing.

With the fanfare surrounding both Coolie and Rajinikanth’s forthcoming autobiography the fans are in for a twofold treat.

