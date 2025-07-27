Home > Entertainment > Suneel Darshan Reflects on Painful Fallout with Sunny Deol: “The Darkest Chapter of My Life”

Suneel Darshan opened up about his troubled relationship with Sunny Deol, calling it the darkest chapter of his life. Their partnership, once promising, ended in legal battles and deep disappointment, leaving lasting emotional scars on the filmmaker.

Suneel Darshan reflected on the difficult and complicated relationship he had with Sunny Deol
Suneel Darshan reflected on the difficult and complicated relationship he had with Sunny Deol

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 27, 2025 05:01:28 IST

Suneel Darshan doesn’t speak about it often, but when he does, there’s no mistaking the hurt. Talking about his long-standing fallout with Sunny Deol, he calls it “the darkest chapter” of his life not just as a filmmaker, but as a person. What started out with respect and a shared creative vision slowly fell apart while making Ajay in 1996. Back then, there was trust, even excitement. But as the film dragged on, so did the problems. What followed wasn’t just about unfinished scenes or delays. It became a legal mess, full of broken promises and lasting emotional strain something Darshan says never really left him.

Suneel Darshan and Sunny Deol’s Disrupted Partnership on Ajay 

Suneel Darshan and Sunny Deol had collaborated on successful films such as Lootere and Inteqam before. However, during Ajay, everything fell apart. Darshan stated that Sunny took a significant signing fee but did not finish the film’s climax. Without a resolution and with deadlines approaching, Darshan had to let go of Ajay without a proper conclusion—an outcome he still laments. 

He remembers how challenging it grew to handle Sunny’s unpredictable schedule and changing priorities. “In a way, it resembled pampering a young child,” he remarked in an interview, contemplating Deol’s unprofessional conduct and tardiness. In spite of efforts to resolve the issue, it devolved into a legal conflict that persists to this day almost thirty years later. 

The Emotional and Legal Consequences: ‘The Most Difficult Period of My Life’ 

Darshan was open about the impact the experience had on him. “I felt deceived,” he confessed, detailing how the shattered trust undermined his confidence in established connections within the field. While he stressed that he bears no ill will towards Dharmendra, Sunny’s father, he indicated that the experience had a profound effect. 

“The betrayal felt both personal and professional,” Darshan revealed. “And it remains unresolved.” “However, I am convinced that divine justice follows its own path.” 

