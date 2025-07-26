Avinash Tiwary Claps Back Hard at Pakistani Designer’s Shocking Body-Shaming Remark

Avinash Tiwary the famour Majnu very recently faced an issue that no one desires being subjected to body-shaming. This time, the remark was made by Pakistani designer and journalist Rao Ali Khan, who highlighted Avinash’s “belly fat” in movies such as Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Rao Ali Khan's body-shaming comment

Now, rather than getting angry or retaliating, Avinash managed it like a professional. He clarified that his evolving appearance was intentional, done to match the roles he portrays. For him, performance isn’t about appearing flawless, it’s about rendering the narrative credible and he has proven the same quite sometimes with his work

Avinash Tiwary Responds to Rao Ali Khan’s Body-Shaming Remark

What truly impressed people was Avinash’s ability to remain calm. He respectfully informed Rao Ali Khan that had he taken the time to look, he would realize the weight gain was purposeful a component of the role preparation.

Supporters swiftly rallied behind Avinash, commending his mature response to the critique. This initiated a broader dialogue online regarding the injustice of evaluating actors based on their physiques while they are exerting considerable effort. Body-shaming is not only unkind; it also overlooks the truth of what actors must endure for their art.

Avinash Tiwary’s reaction is a victory for body positivity in Bollywood.

To be truthful , actors don’t always have the option to decide their appearance. At times, they must put on or shed pounds to truly embody a character. It requires courage, and it’s certainly not just for show. Avinash’s reply serves as a reminder that, rather than making hasty assessments or critical remarks, these artists merit respect for their behind-the-scenes contributions. His composed and sincere response teaches us how to handle criticism gracefully, and ideally, it will encourage people to reconsider body-shaming anyone, particularly in a field fixated on appearances.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?