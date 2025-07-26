LIVE TV
Avinash Tiwary Claps Back Hard at Pakistani Designer's Shocking Body-Shaming Remark

Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary calmly responds to body-shaming remarks by Pakistani designer Rao Ali Khan. Avinash emphasizes that his physical changes were intentional for roles, sparking a wider conversation about body positivity and respect for actors’ dedication in the film industry.

Avinash Tiwary
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 26, 2025 23:21:54 IST

 Avinash Tiwary the famour Majnu very recently faced an issue that no one desires  being subjected to body-shaming. This time, the remark was made by Pakistani designer and journalist Rao Ali Khan, who highlighted Avinash’s “belly fat” in movies such as Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Rao Ali Khan's body-shaming comment

Rao Ali Khan's body-shaming comment

 Now, rather than getting angry or retaliating, Avinash managed it like a professional. He clarified that his evolving appearance was intentional, done to match the roles he portrays. For him, performance isn’t about appearing flawless, it’s about rendering the narrative credible and he has proven the same quite sometimes with his work

Avinash Tiwary Responds to Rao Ali Khan’s Body-Shaming Remark 

What truly impressed people was Avinash’s ability to remain calm. He respectfully informed Rao Ali Khan that had he taken the time to look, he would realize the weight gain was purposeful  a component of the role preparation.

Supporters swiftly rallied behind Avinash, commending his mature response to the critique. This initiated a broader dialogue online regarding the injustice of evaluating actors based on their physiques while they are exerting considerable effort. Body-shaming is not only unkind; it also overlooks the truth of what actors must endure for their art. 

Avinash Tiwary’s reaction is a victory for body positivity in Bollywood. 

To be truthful , actors don’t always have the option to decide their appearance. At times, they must put on or shed pounds to truly embody a character. It requires courage, and it’s certainly not just for show. Avinash’s reply serves as a reminder that, rather than making hasty assessments or critical remarks, these artists merit respect for their behind-the-scenes contributions. His composed and sincere response teaches us how to handle criticism gracefully, and ideally, it will encourage people to reconsider body-shaming anyone, particularly in a field fixated on appearances. 

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?

Tags: Avinash Tiwary, body shaming, Bollywood actors, Rao Ali Khan

