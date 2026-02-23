LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

Rajpal Yadav has resumed shooting for Welcome to the Jungle after his release on bail in a cheque bounce case. The actor thanked fans on Instagram, while the Delhi High Court imposed a personal bond. The film features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani.

Rajpal Yadav Returns to Welcome to the Jungle Sets After Bail
Rajpal Yadav Returns to Welcome to the Jungle Sets After Bail

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 18:13:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

Rajpal Yadav Returns to Sets After Bail in Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav has resumed shooting for Welcome to the Jungle, marking his return to work just days after being released on bail from Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case. According to his team, Yadav began filming immediately upon arriving in Mumbai and is scheduled to hold a press conference in the city on February 28.

The Delhi High Court had recently granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The bench also noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief.

You Might Be Interested In

Shortly after his release, Yadav expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers on social media. Posting on Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, “Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support).” Speaking to ANI, he reflected on his three-decade-long career in Indian cinema and addressed the ongoing legal matter, saying, “I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this.”

Excitement Builds Around Welcome to the Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. Last November, Akshay Kumar shared a video from the film’s sets featuring Disha Patani grooving to the new version of the song Uncha Lamba Kad. In his caption, he nostalgically mentioned former co-star Katrina Kaif, writing, “Never forgetting our Queen Katrina.”

The film continues the legacy of the Welcome franchise, which began in 2007 with Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. Its 2015 sequel, Welcome Back, starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan, and now the latest installment promises more laughter and star-studded entertainment.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Sudev Nair’s Dark Transformation As Karmadi In Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Revealed – Fans Shocked By Sinister First Look

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 6:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Rajpal YadavWelcome To The Jungle

RELATED News

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited
Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited
Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited
Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

QUICK LINKS