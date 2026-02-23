Rajpal Yadav Bounces Back, Starts Shooting Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Right After Tihar Jail Release, Fans Get Excited

Rajpal Yadav Returns to Sets After Bail in Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav has resumed shooting for Welcome to the Jungle, marking his return to work just days after being released on bail from Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case. According to his team, Yadav began filming immediately upon arriving in Mumbai and is scheduled to hold a press conference in the city on February 28.

The Delhi High Court had recently granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The bench also noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief.

Shortly after his release, Yadav expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers on social media. Posting on Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, “Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support).” Speaking to ANI, he reflected on his three-decade-long career in Indian cinema and addressed the ongoing legal matter, saying, “I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this.”

Excitement Builds Around Welcome to the Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. Last November, Akshay Kumar shared a video from the film’s sets featuring Disha Patani grooving to the new version of the song Uncha Lamba Kad. In his caption, he nostalgically mentioned former co-star Katrina Kaif, writing, “Never forgetting our Queen Katrina.”

The film continues the legacy of the Welcome franchise, which began in 2007 with Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. Its 2015 sequel, Welcome Back, starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan, and now the latest installment promises more laughter and star-studded entertainment.

