Home > Entertainment > Sudev Nair's Dark Transformation As Karmadi In Yash's 'Toxic' Revealed – Fans Shocked By Sinister First Look

Sudev Nair debuts as Karmadi in Yash’s action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The first look reveals a dark, intense gangster persona, hinting at underground conflicts, high-stakes action, and complex ties with Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, ahead of the March 19, 2026 premiere.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 23, 2026 16:05:03 IST

The official announcement of Sudev Nair’s character Karmadi in the upcoming action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has created excitement in the film industry.

The film, which Geethu Mohandas directs and stars “Rocking Star” Yash, released its first-look poster, which shows Nair in a powerful and serious performance.

The period gangster epic reveals its dark mystery through this new element, which combines its neo-noir visual style and intense narrative with high-stakes action.

The introduction of Karmadi marks a transition to darker underground parts of the film story as production progresses to its worldwide premiere on March 19, 2026.

Intense Characterization

The introduction of Karmadi as a character creates a powerful presence for the dark underworld of Toxic. Sudev Nair’s first look shows a rough exterior, which matches the movie’s “fairytale for grown-ups” theme that combines different ethical standards.

The production facts indicate that Nair needs to do physical training and perform stunt work because he serves as an important character in the movie’s hierarchy.

The character will create complex conflicts with Yash’s main character, Raya, while continuing to develop the character connections between Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.



Collaborative Production

The cast and crew members of Toxic work together in a special collaborative production environment that exists beyond their public activities.

Sudev Nair has previously addressed the working dynamics on set, debunking rumors of creative friction and instead describing a “give-and-take” relationship between Yash and director Geethu Mohandas.

The film uses “Stuntvis” technology together with international stunt choreography to create precise character movements that involve Karmadi in the action scenes.

The film combines South Indian star power with arthouse film elements to create an original filmmaking style that uses character reveals to advance the plot in its high-budget production.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Tags: Karmadi Sudev Nair toxic movie Yash

QUICK LINKS