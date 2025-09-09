LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rakesh Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 For 2027, Shares Exciting Updates On Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut

Rakesh Roshan confirms Krrish 4 will release in 2027, marking Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. Pre-production is in full swing, with speculation about time travel, returning characters, and a fresh take on the beloved superhero franchise

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan takes director’s seat for 2027 release (Pc: X)
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan takes director’s seat for 2027 release (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 9, 2025 13:34:31 IST

The expectation of the fourth film in the most favored superhero series in India has risen to a fever pitch with producer Rakesh Roshan confirming the 2027 release date. The announcement, in a recent interview, has rocked the industry and hard-core fans. The best finds but not the timeline was that Hrithik Roshan will be first stepping in the director chair.

The of direction has been passed to the son of the director, Rakesh Roshan who is so proud of the grandiose vision that Hrithik has as far as the franchise is concerned. This is a landmark, with the face that has lived and breathed the character of Krrish taking the helm of the next section and this is bound to give a new twist and a new perspective to the saga.

Krrish 4 Production & Budgetary Milestones

The project continues to be in existence following some mute development. Rakesh Roshan has announced that the team has overcome the largest hurdle of budgeting which was one of the major problems of such a large movie. The pre-production work is being rushed now the budget has been set in stone.

The huge planning that the superhero films require are already in motion hence when the camera begins shooting, the crew is prepared. The shooting shall commence in mid 2026 and continue until the end of the year which is a schedule that fits the projected release of 2027. This disciplined approach focuses on the fact that the team targets to deliver a cinematic experience that does not disappoint the legacy of the franchise.

Krrish 4 New Direction & Plot Speculations

The innovative creative direction of the film has attracted a lot of speculation with the directorial debut of Hrithik with Krrish 4. Although plot details are under strict wraps, there are report that the story might be based on time travel and even include the ability to revive fan-favorite characters.

The intrigue is enhanced by the fact that Hrithik has returned in a possible triple role and the appearance of roles by the original actors such as Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra. The fresh point of view of Hrithik along with the traditional elements of the Krrish universe will produce the exclusive mix of nostalgia and novelty and will bring the franchise to a new phase of narration.

Also Read: Su From So Now Streaming: Where To Watch JP Thuminad’s Kannada Horror Comedy And All Language Versions

Tags: Hrithik RoshanKrrish 4Krrish 4 release 2027

