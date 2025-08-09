Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Ranbir Kapoor To Ananya Panday, Bollywood Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes With Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2025 brought a flurry of posts from the film and TV world on Saturday, August 9. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo with her brother Ranbir, both dressed in pink—a simple, affectionate Rakhi wish.

Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh dug up an old childhood photo for the occasion. Krushna’s words to Arti were honest and direct: he promised to stand by her, just as she’s always done for him.

Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also marked the day. Dutt called his sisters, Priya and Anju, his “greatest blessings,” and Sonu Sood shared a photo with his sisters Mona and Malvika, saying he loved them more than he could put into words.

Raashi Khanna kept things relaxed, posting a playful shot with her brother while wishing him for Raksha Bandhan.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up looking genuinely sweet together as they posed for a Rakhi photo—seriously, sibling goals right there.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s message for his sister Alka Bhatia hit right in the feels. He wrote, “Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi.” Honestly, that’s the kind of raw emotion you don’t see every day.

Others—Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Helly Shah, Harleen Sethi, and more—posted their own tributes. Social media was packed with messages of gratitude and warmth, as celebrities honored the sibling bond in their own ways.