Home > Entertainment > Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Sara Ali Khan To Ahaan Panday Adorable Sibling Duos, You Can’t Miss!

Raksha Bandhan 2025 confesses such juicy happenings about the top Bollywood sibling duos! From Sara and Ibrahim's light-hearted jab to, Ahaan and Alanna's interesting support to each other. From viral pranks to high-on-emotion premieres, these star siblings serve pure love, drama, and #SiblingGoals. Have a look at these adorable pairs!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 09:07:00 IST

Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival, but an emotion that offers a very colourful celebration honouring the unbreakable relationship between siblings. It’s really interesting to note how the chemistry between superstar Bollywood’s brother-sister pairs are grand examples, setting #SiblingGoals that fans relish. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 9, 2025, let’s get to know about these iconic pairs who depict Raksha Bandhan’s essence.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the children of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh share a fun and loyal bond making them the cutest sibling duo. Their social media interactions, filled with so much banter and giggles, seem relatable for typical brother-sister affairs.



The Bollywood star has essentially been the one rooting for Ibrahim with regard to his debut in Nadaaniyan to Sarzameen, irrespective of the trolls online. Public appearances for film promotions show that there is a protective side to them, making them every Rakhi favourite. 

Ahaan Panday and Alanna Panday

With such a heartfelt connection between the two siblings, Ahaan Panday and Alanna Panday have redefined what it means to be siblings. Ahaan’s debut hit in Saiyaara caused Alanna to get all teary-eyed and call him a ‘star in the making’ while sharing some glorious childhood memories.

Their somewhat fun banter ranging from Ahaan trolling in Alanna’s home tour vlog to that viral teenage cigarette prank story speaks loud about their bond. Alanna’s teary embrace of Ahaan alongside their mother Deanne after the screening of Saiyaara sealed this duo as a fans’ favourite as they thrive on humour along with deep support.

Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Literally and figuratively, Sonam Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, children of Anil Kapoor, share a relationship that dynamically reflects creativity and mutual understanding. Sonam is the Indian style icon and actress, while Harsh Varrdhan is a producer and an actor.

Sonam has always voiced support toward Harsh Varrdhan in his never-before-seen choices in projects like the 2025 Thar Returns. They share stories of sneaking in movies for marathons as kiddos and Sonam’s protective nature during Harsh Varrdhan’s early struggles in Bollywood, making such inspiring Raksha Bandhan pairs adored for their shared passion and loyalty.

These Bollywood siblings live up to Raksha Bandhan 2025 by telling their very own stories. The bonds of these siblings are to inspire throughout. Doesn’t matter if you’re a celebrity or a common man, some bonds are just there, thriving in love, care and passion. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Tags: Ahaan pandayBollywoodBollywood siblings real lifehome-hero-pos-10raksha bandhan 2025Rakshabandhansara ali khan

