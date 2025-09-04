LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor’s Heartfelt Words For Rishi Kapoor Resurface As Neetu Kapoor Shares Video On 73rd Birth Anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor’s 73rd birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt 2017 video of Ranbir Kapoor praising his father’s legacy. The emotional throwback highlights Rishi Kapoor’s immense impact on cinema and his son’s admiration for his decades of dedication to the industry

Ranbir Kapoor’s touching words for Rishi resurface on his 73rd birth anniversary (Pc: X )
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 13:18:38 IST

The 73rd birth anniversary of the legendary Rishi Kapoor was met with a flood of nostalgia and sentimental wish-you-could-have-done sentiments on social media. One of the saddest was a video posted by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, in which their son, an aspiring actor, Ranbir Kapoor, paid tribute to his deceased father.

The video is recorded at an event organised in Dubai in 2017 and is a very valuable moment between a father and his son. Ranbir has glorified his father not only as an actor, but also as a man who devoted 4 decades of his life to the film industry. A heartbreaking throwback, the video reminds us all of the tremendous influence Rishi Kapoor had on the people who were nearest to him and his legacy in Indian cinema.

A Son’s Tribute: Ranbir Kapoor’s Admiration

The old video contains younger Ranbir Kapoor saying that he admires the immense experience and the ability to tell his story that his father has. On stage, Ranbir is listening to himself and gives his reflections on the event, Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor. He commends his dad who had the heart and money to present so many anecdotes to such a big crowd. This instance alone serves as an apt reminder of the emotional, yet very secret, connection they had together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)



Although the nature of their relationship is widely known and openly talked about by both, this clip presents the unadulterated admiration and passion between them, a facet of their relationship that was never shown in such an unrefined way by fans.

Rishi Kapoor’s Enduring Legacy

The very fact that the video was released on the anniversary of the birth of Rishi Kapoor shows that he is an eternal icon. He was born on 4th September 1952 and over the span of decades, this actor has managed to make a mark during such movies as Karz, Chandni and later emerging as a tough guy in movies such as Agneepath and Kapoor and Sons.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, when he was 67. He had been in New York quite some time getting treatment because he had leukaemia. It is his family, and more so his son that is paying tribute to him and as a consequence, it is a beautiful way of carrying on his legacy which then translates to the fact that his memory, and his contribution to cinema will not be forgotten.

Tags: Ranbir Kapoor tributeRishi KapoorRishi Kapoor birth anniversary

