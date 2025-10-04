LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!

By 2025, Rashmika Mandanna, India’s ‘National Crush,’ amassed Rs 70 Cr from films, endorsements, luxury cars, and prime properties. With blockbuster hits like Pushpa and Animal, she ranks among the richest young female actors in India.

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth 2025: Rs 70 Cr, Luxury Cars and High-Fee Films (Pc: Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth 2025: Rs 70 Cr, Luxury Cars and High-Fee Films (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 4, 2025 11:56:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!

Rashmika Mandanna manages to have made a sound name for herself among the most bankable pan-Indian stars, and by all means, her story of victory is script-worthy with a grand financial settlement. By 2025, popularly called the ‘National Crush of India,’ she had arguably amassed a net worth of about Rs 70 crore because of her excessive popularity in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.

Huge wealth has piled up following her glorious acting in super hits like Pushpa and Animal along with many glamourous brand endorsements that could only contribute towards this. Her journey thus far is a classic case of how crossover success in the Indian film industry translates into huge money and power, making her one of the youngest and richest female actors in the country today. Off-screen, she is not just a star but also a shrewd investor and brand ambassador.

Luxury Car And Real Estate Portfolio 

Rashmika’s sophisticated taste in luxury is clearly indicated by the enviable collection of assets she possesses. Among the stunning fleet comprising her collection of high-end vehicles is a phenomenal match of performance and comfort-an SUV heading the lineup is the fashionable Range Rover Sport, coupled with the sophisticated Audi Q3. Also finding a place in her garage is a convenient yet extravagant Mercedes-Benz C-Class, exhibiting a diverse choice in premium motoring.

In addition to her luxury car collection, her real estate extends far and wide, including her main green sanctuary, a lavish dwelling in Bengaluru worth an estimated Rs. 8 crores. To accommodate her rigorous schedule in various industries, she has also acquired properties at prime locations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and her birthplace Coorg, fortifying her considerable presence in major film and business hubs across India.

Per-Film Fee and Endorsement Power 

Rashmika, among her peers, receives one of the highest remunerations per movie, and the variation in payment depends on the project scale, language, and the importance of the character. For an average film, her fee is usually in the range of Rs 4 to Rs 5 Crore. However, reports claim that for hugely anticipated franchise sequels such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, her worth reached an impressive Rs 10 Crore, as expected to be paid for its key star.

Her earnings diversify massively from her wonderful popularity within the advertising world, where she serves as the face of a number of domestic to global brands, fetched by an income per endorsement that adds significant portions to this vast net worth.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna net worth

RELATED News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Varun Dhawan’s Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned
Sean Diddy’s Net Worth: What Could Change For Disgraced Rapper’s 400 Million Dollars Fortune And Music Empire
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff, Urges Federal Tax Incentives for Hollywood

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!
Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!
Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!
Rashmika Mandanna’s Rs 70 Cr Empire: Luxury Cars, Lavish Homes And Crore-Per-Movie Fees Revealed!

QUICK LINKS