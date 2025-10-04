Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

Vijay Deverakonda, a “Rowdy Star” in Telugu cinema, has become a major empire off-screen, which is because of his impressive on-screen performances. Pan-Indian fame of the actor has come from performances that were quite intense, particularly in Arjun Reddy, and with this net worth, the actor firmly is one among the wealthiest young stars in the industry. As of 2025, this is between ₹50 crore and ₹70 crore. It proves that the journey a middle-class boy has taken from there to being a superstar with a penchant for luxury is because of bankable stardom and wise financial choices.

Jubilee Hills Mansion: A Lavish Retreat

The most important among all his luxurious property holdings is a fabulous family abode located at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Bought roughly in 2019, the multi-story bungalow is said to be valued at around ₹15 crores.

The mansion has a modern and minimalistic approach, with an almost entirely white theme, creamy marble flooring, and eclectic artworks, including a huge portrait bearing the image of Arjun Reddy, his quintessential character. As mentioned at one time by the actor, he was “scared” by the size of the house and needed his mother to “make it home”-definitely a living example of a person very deeply attached to his family amidst luxury. A peaceful green garden and a snazzy multipurpose bar to entertain or unwind are other fine features.

Luxury Wheels And Diverse Income Streams

Deverakonda’s garage is testimony to his love for high-end automobiles and their luxurious collection. Among them are the BMW 5 Series, a muscle classic muscle like the Ford Mustang (around ₹75 lakh), a sturdy Range Rover (around ₹64 lakh) and a posh SUV, the Volvo XC90 (approximately ₹85 lakh). Further tantalizing the cool quotient of this gentleman is his reputed ownership of a private jet, which he generally uses for family trips.

Besides his earnings of around ₹10-15 crore per film, he has many other sources of income. He reportedly charges more than ₹1 crore for brand endorsements and a handful of millions when it comes to sponsored posts. The actor has also diversified his investments as an entrepreneur through the launch of his own fashion label, Rowdy Wear, extending his reach beyond the film industry and into retailing. His story is one of artistic talent fused with entrepreneurial perception.

