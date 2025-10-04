LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

Vijay Deverakonda, the 'Rowdy Star' of Telugu cinema, boasts a net worth of ₹50–70 crore. From his lavish Jubilee Hills mansion to a luxury car collection, private jet, and brand endorsements, explore the lifestyle of one of India’s wealthiest young actors.

Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth 2025: Mansion, Luxury Cars & Income Revealed (Pc: Instagram)
Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth 2025: Mansion, Luxury Cars & Income Revealed (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 4, 2025 11:21:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

Vijay Deverakonda, a “Rowdy Star” in Telugu cinema, has become a major empire off-screen, which is because of his impressive on-screen performances. Pan-Indian fame of the actor has come from performances that were quite intense, particularly in Arjun Reddy, and with this net worth, the actor firmly is one among the wealthiest young stars in the industry. As of 2025, this is between ₹50 crore and ₹70 crore. It proves that the journey a middle-class boy has taken from there to being a superstar with a penchant for luxury is because of bankable stardom and wise financial choices.

Jubilee Hills Mansion: A Lavish Retreat

The most important among all his luxurious property holdings is a fabulous family abode located at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Bought roughly in 2019, the multi-story bungalow is said to be valued at around ₹15 crores.

The mansion has a modern and minimalistic approach, with an almost entirely white theme, creamy marble flooring, and eclectic artworks, including a huge portrait bearing the image of Arjun Reddy, his quintessential character. As mentioned at one time by the actor, he was “scared” by the size of the house and needed his mother to “make it home”-definitely a living example of a person very deeply attached to his family amidst luxury. A peaceful green garden and a snazzy multipurpose bar to entertain or unwind are other fine features.

Luxury Wheels And Diverse Income Streams

Deverakonda’s garage is testimony to his love for high-end automobiles and their luxurious collection. Among them are the BMW 5 Series, a muscle classic muscle like the Ford Mustang (around ₹75 lakh), a sturdy Range Rover (around ₹64 lakh) and a posh SUV, the Volvo XC90 (approximately ₹85 lakh). Further tantalizing the cool quotient of this gentleman is his reputed ownership of a private jet, which he generally uses for family trips. 

Besides his earnings of around ₹10-15 crore per film, he has many other sources of income. He reportedly charges more than ₹1 crore for brand endorsements and a handful of millions when it comes to sponsored posts. The actor has also diversified his investments as an entrepreneur through the launch of his own fashion label, Rowdy Wear, extending his reach beyond the film industry and into retailing. His story is one of artistic talent fused with entrepreneurial perception.

Also Read: Pushpa Couple – Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Reportedly Engaged, Check The Wedding Date

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda net worth

RELATED News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Varun Dhawan’s Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned
Sean Diddy’s Net Worth: What Could Change For Disgraced Rapper’s 400 Million Dollars Fortune And Music Empire
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff, Urges Federal Tax Incentives for Hollywood

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!
Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!
Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!
Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Hyderabad Mansion, Luxury Cars, Income Revealed: Inside The Actor’s Million-Dollar Lifestyle!

QUICK LINKS