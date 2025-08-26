Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Visit Tirupati Before Studio Launch; Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi Questions ‘Fooling God

Recently the Tamil actor Ravi Mohan visited the Tirupati temple with his girlfriend Keneesha Francis who is a singer-spiritual healer, which resulted in a lot of gossip regarding the same. This spiritual trip was made a few days ahead of the inauguration of his musical company, Ravi Mohan Studios in Chennai. The pictures and videos of the visit, which quickly hit the Internet, depict Ravi in customary clothes and Keneeshaa in a pastel green salwar kameez, being blessed as she prepares to achieve the professional milestone.







Nevertheless, they came out in public when he was in the controversial and lengthy divorce with his ex-wife, Aarti Ravi. It is his divorce case that has attracted heavy public attention, as both ex-spouses post their accusations on social networks.

Aarti Ravi’s ‘You Can’t Fool God’ Post

Aarti Ravi was the first to make the photos go viral in the media, which ignited the media uproar. You can not fool God. You could deceive other people You may even dupe yourself And God is a tough guy to Forget.”

This message was extensively understood as a direct reaction to her husband visiting the temple with Keneeshaa implying some form of hypocrisy in the couple seeking divine blessing in their marital system when their personal and legal affairs are not final yet. The note also points out the underlying emotional distress and resentments in the family with regard to the livelihood of their two sons.

The Ravi- Aarti Divorce Saga Continues

The divorce of Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi has become a matter of public interest as the two involved have been trading allegations through social media and through press releases. The court even had to step in and order them not to make any public pronouncements on how they were going to resolve their marital row to uphold the privacy of their kids.

Aarti has also incorporated a second post on parenting, which stresses on the need to preserve the peace of a child. This recent case and a court battle and the ensuing publicity, followed by his most recent public appearance, has kept the personal life of Ravi Mohan in the limelight today as he prepares to start a new professional phase to his career with his production house. People and media interest in high profile separations is still topping the charts.

