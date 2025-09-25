LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe

"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe

"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 13:10:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured a proper investigation into the demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the chief minister addressed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam Police, adding that the case will be transferred to the CBI if needed.

“If the people of Assam feel that the SIT has failed to investigate this properly, then we will be ready to transfer the case to CBI. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity. We will have to wait for some time; all people who were present in Singapore, along with Zubeen Garg, will be questioned,” he said.

Sarma’s comments came shortly after the state formed an SIT to probe the “suspicious” and “tragic” demise of the late singer.

According to Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, the SIT will be headed by Special DGP MP Gupta.

“As directed by the Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sir, a Special Investigation Team led by Shri M.P Gupta, Spl DGP @AssamCid has been constituted to ensure a transparent & time-bound investigation into the suspicious & tragic demise of Zubeen Garg,” the DGP posted on X.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national captial Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamentertainment newsHimanta Biswa SarmasitZubeen Garg

RELATED News

Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Fans With First Look Of Her 68th Film ‘Daayra’ Directed By Meghna Gulzar
Akhanda 2 Release Date Revealed: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Action-Packed Film Set To Thrill Fans Soon
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 70 Crore, Festive Boost Ahead?
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Ayodhya's Ramleela: "Overwhelmed", says Rahul Bhuchar on portraying Lord Ram; Miss Universe India Manika delighted with first acting role as Maa Sita

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school in Tekanpur to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor
Pakistan's failure to protect transgender citizens sparks outrage after brutal killings
"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe
'Sholay' restored-version with original ending set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Sydney
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Announces India’s Test Squad for West Indies, Shubman Gill Named Captain and Ravindra Jadeja Vice-Captain!
Car Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Disrupts Traffic In Mumbai
Nayara Energy and Akshaya Patra Redefine School Nutrition with a Landmark Kitchen in Kanpur
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
Q2 Karnataka Men's T20 for the Blind 2025: Points table shaken after action
"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe
"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe
"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe
"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe

QUICK LINKS