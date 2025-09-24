LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Real OG', This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called Mohanlal the “Real OG of Indian Cinema” while praising him at the 71st National Film Awards. The remark went viral as Mohanlal received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, delighting fans across social media.

Ashwini Vaishnaw hails Mohanlal as he receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (Photo: ANI)
Ashwini Vaishnaw hails Mohanlal as he receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 24, 2025 11:04:05 IST

While attending the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, a comment made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, referring to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as the “Real OG” of Indian cinema, sparked headlines during the course of the actor’s recognition, that went viral almost immediately as fans reacted to the moment with awed excitement on social media.

Watch here:



What also drew media attention were the historic moments during which Mohanlal received the major award of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the domain of cinema. During an emotive acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude towards the Kerala audience and global community for recognising the stories of Mollywood’s artists and directors. He celebrated the award as an “embodiment of tribute” to the Malayalam film industry, the legacy, creativity, and resilience of it’s creators. “To be frank, I never ever dared to dream of the moment,” he said. “Even in my dreams.” 

Watch here:



Raising his hand in acknowledgement to the audience, Mohanlal dedicated the award to the imagined “masses” of the Malayalam film industry, to the Kerala crowd, and the “sober public” as a nod to the film’s masters who have shaped it’s direction and representations during Mohanlal’s career thus far.

Responding to Mohanlal’s success, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the actor as the “Real OG” of Indian cinema, pointing to his iconic status and lasting impact. Fans moved swiftly to social media to hail the minister’s compliment, with many approving of Vaishnaw for acknowledging Mohanlal’s incredible career and contribution to Indian cinema. The endearing compliment struck a chord with fans, many of whom posted clips and highlights from the event across social media.

As Mohanlal marches on in his film career with renewed vigor and determination, the “Real OG” recognition solidifies his legendary status not only in Malayalam films but throughout the Indian film fraternity.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Dadasaheb Phalke Award mohanlal

‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

QUICK LINKS