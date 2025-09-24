From Bathroom To Principal’s Office: Student’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Clip Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A high school student found herself in hot water after posting a “get ready with me” video on social media, showing her skipping class, only to be caught by none other than her principal.

The incident unfolded when Amara, a high school student, uploaded a video from the school bathroom. In it, she showcased changing outfits and doing her makeup, while joking, “Hi guys, this is the fit my mom wants me to wear to school. Watch me change into something better.” The video quickly caught the attention of Principal Nieka Richard.

Principal Richard responded in her own Instagram post, addressing Amara directly. “Hi Amara, no worries, I haven’t shown this video to your parents. Actually, you know what, it surprises me how many people don’t realize their principal also has social media because, guess what, this showed up on my feed,” Richard wrote.

She also revealed that Amara had been regularly skipping her first-period physics class. “You’ve been skipping every day to practice being a transformer,” Richard said. She added that the student’s parents were supportive, even checking on her schedule and dropping off a homemade lunch. “So I really hope you enjoyed your home-cooked meal earlier today,” she quipped, before announcing that Amara would receive a pass to the principal’s office the next day.

Watch video here:



The principal didn’t stop at the student. She also addressed the physics teacher, questioning why the absences had gone unnoticed. “And one more thing, Mr. Cook, how is it that she has been absent from your class for 30 minutes every day and you said absolutely nothing? You, too, will receive a pass to my office tomorrow,” she added.

Social Media Reacts

The principal’s response sparked mixed reactions online. Some users applauded her for holding both the student and teacher accountable, writing, “IT’S HER CALLING OUT THE TEACHER TOO, thank you.” Others, however, questioned the approach. Comments included: “Yeah nah this is weird on the principal’s part; you’re a grown woman, do better,” and “Why are you making content out of your student’s lives?”

