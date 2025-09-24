LIVE TV
Mouth Sealed, Stone Stuffed Inside: 15-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned In Rajasthan

Mouth Sealed, Stone Stuffed Inside: 15-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned In Rajasthan

A 15-day-old baby was found abandoned in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, with his mouth sealed and a stone stuffed inside to suppress cries. Rescued by a cattle herder, the infant is now receiving treatment. Police are investigating and searching for the parents.

15-day-old baby rescued after being abandoned with mouth sealed (Photo: Canva)
15-day-old baby rescued after being abandoned with mouth sealed (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 24, 2025 09:25:31 IST

In a brutal case that has left the state shocked, a 15-day-old infant was discovered abandoned in a Bhilwara district forest with a stone reportedly inserted into his gagged mouth in an effort to silence him. The discovery was made close to Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh, police revealed.

The officials say the baby’s lips were glued together, and a stone had been inserted into his mouth, supposedly to silence him. The baby, thrashing close to a group of stones, was found by a cattle herder who promptly took out the stone and rushed him to Bijolia government hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Police have confirmed that the infant is about 15–20 days old. Adhesive marks on his mouth and thighs were found, indicating signs of abuse, doctors said. The case is under investigation, and delivery records from local hospitals are being reviewed, and interviews are being conducted in nearby villages to track the parents.

This is a ghastly and appalling case of child abandonment and attempted damage. We are not leaving any stone unturned to find the family and find out what led to this,” said a policeman.

The incident has caused outrage in Rajasthan, with people expressing alarm about children’s safety and a requirement of tighter vigilance.

Tags: Rajasthan babyRajasthan crime news

QUICK LINKS