Beef Transport Sparks Fury: Mob Burns Truck In Karnataka, Six Held

A mob in Karnataka’s Belagavi district torched a truck on September 22 at night after suspecting that it carried beef. Six people have been arrested and police are investigating the incident.

The attack took place in Ainapur, close to Raibag, when right-wing activists intercepted the vehicle, charged the driver with smuggling beef, and allegedly attacked him. The mob reportedly opened the truck and found a few tonnes of beef being transported from Kudachi to Hyderabad, Telangana, as per the police. The vehicle was torched before the authorities could reach the spot.

Belagavi police have confirmed the arrests of six individuals over the attack. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the complete circumstances surrounding the attack as well as other individuals involved.

This is not the first of its kind in Karnataka. Just a few days ago, on January 20, a pregnant cow was reportedly killed in Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district. The animal was claimed to have been beheaded and its unborn calf extracted before the meat was shipped out in butcher-like cuts. The owner Krishna Achari lodged a police complaint, and the authorities have opened an investigation. Several teams, including Sub-inspector Raghavendra Khot, were sent to track down the offenders.

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar S. Guled has said that two cases have been registered one pertaining to cow slaughter and another to cruelty against animals, leading to the arrest of three people in the January incident.

The authorities have cautioned people not to take the law into their hands and promised stern action against the perpetrators of mob violence.

