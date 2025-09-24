‘No Indians Allowed?’: Jodhpur Cafe Faces Backlash After IIT Students Expose Alleged ‘Foreigners Only’ Rule

A cafe in Jodhpur has found itself at the center of controversy after a video, said to have been shot by students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, went viral on social media claiming that Indians were denied entry into the cafe.

The video, which emerged on September 20 on X from an account labeled Hampshire, captures an argument between a bunch of students and a man claimed to be the owner of the cafe. The students can be overheard protesting the purported rule, one of them asking, “What is this rule against Indians in this café? How can this be in our country? We are from Delhi, studying in IIT Jodhpur, and have come before as well. What changed?

In the video, the man replies, “No, sir. We only entertain tourists,” and when asked further, continues, “This is how we run our business.”

Watch here:

We, a group of IIT Jodhpur students, went to Dylan’s Café Jodhpur and were told to our faces that they only allow foreigners, not Indians. Imagine that, in our own country. This is literally “Dogs and Indians not allowed” all over again. Are we back in the 1800s? pic.twitter.com/TsJZETls7i — Hampshire (@FreezingHindoo) September 20, 2025

The video rapidly generated anger on the internet, with commenters comparing it to colonial-era “Dogs and Indians not allowed” signs. One commenter said, “This is not about property rights. A café is a public-facing enterprise. They cannot announce ‘Indians not allowed.’ That is pure discrimination.” Some others felt that the students only needed to boycott the café, with one remark saying, “Their business, their rules. Why so desperate to go to some place that doesn’t desire you?”

The said café, Dylan’s Café, has since made a denial of the claims. Manager Salim labeled the claim as a “misunderstanding” and dismissed it. He stated that there is no such policy of excluding Indians and that the issue had been exaggerated after the viral video. The row has sparked a broader debate on the web about discrimination, business rights, and customer dignity, with many calling for explanations and accountability from the management of the café.

