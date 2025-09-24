LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘No Indians Allowed?’: Jodhpur Cafe Faces Backlash After IIT Students Expose Alleged ‘Foreigners Only’ Rule

‘No Indians Allowed?’: Jodhpur Cafe Faces Backlash After IIT Students Expose Alleged ‘Foreigners Only’ Rule

A viral video by IIT Jodhpur students alleged a Jodhpur café denied entry to Indians, sparking outrage and colonial-era comparisons online. The café denied the claims, calling it a misunderstanding, as the row triggered a wider debate on discrimination.

IIT students allege a cafe barred Indians, sparking outrage and colonial-era comparisons.(Screengrab: X/@FreezingHindoo)
IIT students allege a cafe barred Indians, sparking outrage and colonial-era comparisons.(Screengrab: X/@FreezingHindoo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 24, 2025 07:23:48 IST

A cafe in Jodhpur has found itself at the center of controversy after a video, said to have been shot by students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, went viral on social media claiming that Indians were denied entry into the cafe.

The video, which emerged on September 20 on X from an account labeled Hampshire, captures an argument between a bunch of students and a man claimed to be the owner of the cafe. The students can be overheard protesting the purported rule, one of them asking, “What is this rule against Indians in this café? How can this be in our country? We are from Delhi, studying in IIT Jodhpur, and have come before as well. What changed?

In the video, the man replies, “No, sir. We only entertain tourists,” and when asked further, continues, “This is how we run our business.”

Watch here:

The video rapidly generated anger on the internet, with commenters comparing it to colonial-era “Dogs and Indians not allowed” signs. One commenter said, “This is not about property rights. A café is a public-facing enterprise. They cannot announce ‘Indians not allowed.’ That is pure discrimination.” Some others felt that the students only needed to boycott the café, with one remark saying, “Their business, their rules. Why so desperate to go to some place that doesn’t desire you?”

The said café, Dylan’s Café, has since made a denial of the claims. Manager Salim labeled the claim as a “misunderstanding” and dismissed it. He stated that there is no such policy of excluding Indians and that the issue had been exaggerated after the viral video. The row has sparked a broader debate on the web about discrimination, business rights, and customer dignity, with many calling for explanations and accountability from the management of the café.

Tags: IIT Students viral videoJodhpur Cafe viral videoviral video

