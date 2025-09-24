LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge

From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge

Swiggy has sold its ₹2,400 crore stake in Rapido to Prosus and Westbridge after Rapido entered the food delivery space, turning a strategic partner into a direct competitor.

Swiggy
Swiggy

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 24, 2025 00:20:20 IST

Swiggy Shares: Swiggy is taking it by the storm, and not your food delivery!

On September 23, 2025, the food delivery giant declared that it is selling its ₹2,400 crore stake in ride-hailing service Rapido. And the reason why Swiggy is bailing out of a business it had invested in to the tune of $180 million in 2022 has become the hot hotdog to eat: Rapido has just resolved to enter the food delivery market with its own, called Ownly.

Well, they transformed into ride-hailing partner-food delivery frenemy. 

Talk about awkward! Feeling the rivalry rising, Swiggy informed its shareholders in July that it wanted to revisit the relationship, and they now have done so. The board gave a go-ahead to the sale of its stake to two well-known faces, Prosus and Westbridge Capital, that already are members of the investor team of Rapido. It is the typical example of “it’s not you but business,” and Swiggy is leaving behind, having a full wallet and less competition.

Swiggy Shares: Stake Sale To Prosus Ventures

  • In its latest exchange filing, Swiggy shared details of its stake sale in Rapido.
  • The company plans to sell the following to MIH Investments One B.V., a fund managed by Prosus Ventures (Netherlands-based VC):
    • 10 equity shares of Rapido
    • 1,63,990 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS)
  • The total value of the sale is ₹1,968 crore.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on September 23, 2025 have approved the proposal for sale of 35,958 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (“CCPS”) held by the Company in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (“Rapido”) to Setu AIF Trust, a fund registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” Swiggy said in a separate exchange filing.

Rapido Shareholding Structure

  • Both Prosus and Westbridge are existing shareholders of Rapido.
  • As of June 2025 (according to Mint, citing Tracxn data):
    • Prosus holds about 2.7% of Rapido.
    • Nexus owns 9.9%.
    • Westbridge holds 19%.
  • Rapido founders hold the following stakes:
    • Pavan Guntupalli: 4.8%.
    • Aravind Sanka: 4.8%.
    • Co-founder Rishikesh S.R.: 1.8%.

Swiggy’s Financials

Swiggy became the second publicly listed food delivery company in India to successfully raise ₹4,359 crore in November 2024. The company had robust cash reserves of ₹8,183 crore as of December 2024, though they reduced to ₹5,354 crore at the end of the June quarter.

Swiggy realized a consolidated net loss amounting to ₹1,197 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q1FY25), nearly twice the net loss of ₹611 crore in the first quarter of the preceding year. The company, however, showed good top-line development, with consolidated revenue sharply increasing to ₹4,961 crore compared to ₹3,222 crore year-on-year, by which the expanding market presence can be seen in spite of the increased losses.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: This Prompt By Google Gemini Lets You Create Pictures With Loved Ones Who Are No Longer With Us- Internet Thanks Them!

Tags: rapidoSwiggy

RELATED News

Jerome Powell’s Warning: The Fed Must Walk a Fine Line Between Rate Cuts and Inflation
JSW MG Motor sees 90% surge in Navratri bookings: Sales Director Subbaraj
Indian, multinational IT firms invest in AI solutions for energy sector, says Secure Meters Ltd's Sunil Singhvi
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25
MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

LATEST NEWS

71st National Film Awards: 'Kathal' wins Best Hindi Film, director Yashowardhan Mishra "over the moon"
Watch: HE DID IT AGAIN!! Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts, holds Rani Mukerji’s pallu at 71st National Awards, internet can’t get enough!
"There should be more officers like him…": Vidhu Vinod Chopra credits Manoj Sharma for '12th Fail's National Award win
India sends proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge
Delhi HC issues notice on plea challenging suspension of Ramanujan College Principal
China-India relations "overwhelmingly defined by friendly cooperation": Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong
"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award
Anupam Kher, Tusshar Kapoor unveil Padma Shri Dr Raj Bothra's book 'USA v Raj', Kabir Bedi to play lead in it's film adaptation
Trailer of 'The Bride' unveiled
From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge
From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge
From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge
From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge

QUICK LINKS