Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson To Play A Terrifying Headmistress In ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’

Rebecca Ferguson is set to play Dame Snap, a ruthless headmistress, in 'The Magic Faraway Tree'. The film is based on Enid Blyton's 'The Faraway Tree' series.

Rebecca Ferguson To Play A Terrifying Headmistress In ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’

Actor Rebecca Ferguson will soon be seen in ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’, an upcoming movie.

As per Variety, the film, which is based on Enid Blyton’s ‘The Faraway Tree’ series, follows the Thompson family as they move to the English countryside and discover a magical tree. The fantastical tree’s residents transport visitors to distant lands, setting the stage for a series of whimsical adventures. Ferguson will play Dame Snap, the story’s terrifying headmistress character.

The screenplay is by Simon Farnaby.

MUST READ | Tasva Unveils New Hyderabad Flagship Store With A Grand Baraat Led By Actor Naga Chaitanya

Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Dustin Demri Jones, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, Lenny Henry, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Palin, Jennifer Saunders, Hiran Abeysekera and Pippa Bennett-Warner are also a part of the project.

Newcomers Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Billie Gadsdon and Phoenix Laroche play the Thompson children.

On having Rebecca in the project, director Ben Gregor said, “Rebecca is a towering screen presence, one of the finest actors of her generation, and will be an electrifying addition to our movie.”

Ferguson’s 2024 slate includes roles in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie opposite Cillian Murphy, ‘Mercy’ with Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming feature. The second season of her Apple series “Silo,” in which she stars and produces, is set to premiere on November 15.

ALSO READ | Bad Bunny Joins The Cast Of Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:

Rebecca Ferguson Rebecca Ferguson movies The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree cast The Magic Faraway Tree film
addBlock

Recent Post

BSF Arrests Smuggler In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Seizes 40 kg Of Ganja

BSF Arrests Smuggler In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Seizes 40 kg Of Ganja

Farhan Akhtar To Shoot Ranveer Singh ‘Don 3’ In Ladakh? All We Know

Farhan Akhtar To Shoot Ranveer Singh ‘Don 3’ In Ladakh? All We Know

Adani Group To Establish Cement & Propellant Production Units Worth Rs 3,500 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

Adani Group To Establish Cement & Propellant Production Units Worth Rs 3,500 Crore In Madhya...

Bangladeshi TV Journalist Found Dead In Dhaka Lake

Bangladeshi TV Journalist Found Dead In Dhaka Lake

Breakthrough: New Gene Linked To Huntington’s Disease Progression

Breakthrough: New Gene Linked To Huntington’s Disease Progression

‘Fair Competition, Reasonable Global Sports’: President Xi’s Vision For Sport Outlined

‘Fair Competition, Reasonable Global Sports’: President Xi’s Vision For Sport Outlined

NIA Opposes Bail Of Rashid Engineer In UAPA, May Misuse MP Position To Obstruct Justice

NIA Opposes Bail Of Rashid Engineer In UAPA, May Misuse MP Position To Obstruct Justice

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox