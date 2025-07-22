LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Bollywood > Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

Richa Chadha opens up about her fears of motherhood in a candid chat with Lily Singh, sharing how welcoming daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal with Ali Fazal changed her outlook. The actress, recently seen in Heeramandi, plans to raise her daughter strong and fearless.

Richa Chadha said the arrival of her daughter Zuneyra shifted her perspective
Richa Chadha said the arrival of her daughter Zuneyra shifted her perspective

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 22, 2025 20:52:00 IST

Motherhood, they say, changes everything. For Richa Chadha, though, it didn’t start with joy or glowing Instagram posts—it began with a jolt of real fear.

The actress put it bluntly in a recent chat with Lily Singh: “I was a little bit afraid.” Not exactly the sentimental stuff you see in greeting cards.

Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her

And really, who can blame her? The world’s a mess—climate change, violence, chaos everywhere. Richa wondered if bringing a child into this world even made sense. “Is having a child a good idea?” she asked herself, and honestly, it’s a question plenty of us have quietly thought about. Independence? Out the window.

Suddenly, you’re responsible for another human being’s life, their food, their everything. That’s a massive shift, and she didn’t sugarcoat it: “My initial response was fear. I was like, oh my god, is my life over?”

But then, the news: she was having a daughter. That changed things. Fear gave way to a kind of fierce protectiveness—half-joking that she’d need to “buy a gun” just to raise a girl in India. In the end, she landed on determination: “We will raise her to be strong like me.” 

Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. They shared their happiness with fans, but they’ve kept their daughter’s face private for now—a rare move in a world obsessed with celebrity babies.

Work-wise, Richa recently played Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix, and she’s headed back to comedy soon. But let’s be real—the biggest role she’s taken on lately? Being a mom, messy feelings and all.

When was Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s daughter born? 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal’s first birthday on July 16, 2025. Marking the occasion, Richa posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, sharing a reel filled with intimate family moments with their little girl.

Reflecting on her experience of becoming a mother, Richa spoke honestly about how deeply it’s changed her.

She revealed how her labour lasted a few hours, and the delivery was quick, around twenty minutes. She described it as a natural birth, though some people online seemed to take issue with her choice of words.

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Defends Death Hoax To Promote Cervical Cancer Despite Backlash: ‘Jhoot Toh…’

Tags: ali fazalcelebrity newslily singhricha chadha

RELATED News

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy: Five Juicy Details Lee Min Ho Fans Need To Know Before It Hits Theatres
Mohit Suri Reveals The Struggle He Went Through To Make Saiyaara
India’s First LGBTQ Film ‘Badnaam Basti’ Is Set To Shine At Melbourne Festival
Marvel Plans To Bring Fresh Faces For Iron Man And Captain America For X-Men’s New Film, Reveals Kevin Fiege
Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s Talk Show To Spill Bollywood Tea! When And Where To Watch?

More News

Trump Team Pushes for Over 60 Rule Changes to Deregulate Workplaces | 5 Points
US Senator Threat: How Will Our Lives Be Affected If US Actually Imposes Sanctions On India
Monarch Surveyors IPO Oversubscribed On Day 1: Don’t Miss Out, See What Investors Need To Know!
Did Microsoft Know of SharePoint Server Exploit? Here’s What A Report Claims
Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention
Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s Talk Show To Spill Bollywood Tea! When And Where To Watch?
Savy Infra And Logistics IPO Fully Subscribed: What Are The Key Dates, Objectives, And Company Overview?
Viktor Gyokeres Signs for Arsenal: It’s Official
Bill Cosby Heartbroken Over The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death, Pays Emotional Tribute
Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year
Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year
Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year
Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?