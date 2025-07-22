Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her After Welcoming Her Daughter Last Year

Motherhood, they say, changes everything. For Richa Chadha, though, it didn’t start with joy or glowing Instagram posts—it began with a jolt of real fear.

The actress put it bluntly in a recent chat with Lily Singh: “I was a little bit afraid.” Not exactly the sentimental stuff you see in greeting cards.

Richa Chadha Reveals Why Motherhood Initially Scared Her

And really, who can blame her? The world’s a mess—climate change, violence, chaos everywhere. Richa wondered if bringing a child into this world even made sense. “Is having a child a good idea?” she asked herself, and honestly, it’s a question plenty of us have quietly thought about. Independence? Out the window.

Suddenly, you’re responsible for another human being’s life, their food, their everything. That’s a massive shift, and she didn’t sugarcoat it: “My initial response was fear. I was like, oh my god, is my life over?”

But then, the news: she was having a daughter. That changed things. Fear gave way to a kind of fierce protectiveness—half-joking that she’d need to “buy a gun” just to raise a girl in India. In the end, she landed on determination: “We will raise her to be strong like me.”

Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. They shared their happiness with fans, but they’ve kept their daughter’s face private for now—a rare move in a world obsessed with celebrity babies.

Work-wise, Richa recently played Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix, and she’s headed back to comedy soon. But let’s be real—the biggest role she’s taken on lately? Being a mom, messy feelings and all.

When was Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s daughter born?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal’s first birthday on July 16, 2025. Marking the occasion, Richa posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, sharing a reel filled with intimate family moments with their little girl.

Reflecting on her experience of becoming a mother, Richa spoke honestly about how deeply it’s changed her.

She revealed how her labour lasted a few hours, and the delivery was quick, around twenty minutes. She described it as a natural birth, though some people online seemed to take issue with her choice of words.

