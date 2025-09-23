LIVE TV
Riddhima Kapoor Daughter Samara Kapoor Breaks Silence On Viral Clip With Neetu Kapoor, Says It Was Just Her Resting Face

Samara Kapoor breaks silence on her viral clip with Neetu Kapoor, clarifying it was just her resting face. She laughs off online speculation, stressing her bond with Neetu is strong and reminding everyone that fleeting moments don’t define relationships.

Samara Kapoor Reacts to Viral Clip With Neetu Kapoor, Calls It Just a Resting Face (Pc: Instagram)
Samara Kapoor Reacts to Viral Clip With Neetu Kapoor, Calls It Just a Resting Face (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 23, 2025 16:48:58 IST

The world of social media is such that an innocuous expression can become a viral trend. Samara Kapoor, granddaughter of the illustrious Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, became the center of speculation after a recent online video with Neetu Kapoor went viral, where her seemingly serious expression became the hottest topic. Now Samara has finally cleared the air on that whole incident: “It’s just a resting face,” she said with a laugh. “I wasn’t upset or anything.

I think people sometimes read too much into a moment caught on camera.” My grandmother and I have a great relationship, and that clip was just a fleeting second of me being in my thoughts.” Her explanation cuts through the online buzz, showing that an expression borne from the soul can so easily be misjudged in this digital world.



The Reality of a “Resting Face”

Resting face” or “resting bitch face” (RBF) has been a cultural catchphrase that refers to a person’s facial expression at rest which may seem bored, annoyed, or sad but is in reality just a natural state. Samara is classic: her neutral expression simply read as discontent.

This type of occurrence often becomes the curse of certain individuals, especially those somehow in the public eye, as they are always scrutinized. Her remarks really remind us that what we see on screen is not really the whole story.

Family Bonds Beyond the Camera

Between all the online gossip, Samara stands strong and proud with her grandmother Neetu Kapoor, who’s like a second mother to her. Neetu gives out glimpses of the family through her social media to show a close-knit clan that stands behind each other. Instead of creating a rift, this viral moment has ironically exposed these private moments of a ‘public’ family.

It proves that real relationships do not get defined by a few seconds of footage but a lifetime of experiences and true love, a fact often forgotten in the quick-scroll culture of social media.

Tags: Neetu KapoorSamara Kapoorviral clip

