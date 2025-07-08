LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Home > Entertainment > Rohit Shetty Featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Gears Up for a Daring Comeback in January 2026

Rohit Shetty Featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Gears Up for a Daring Comeback in January 2026

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is set to premiere in January 2026 after delays caused by production issues and scheduling shifts due to Bigg Boss 19. Casting is underway, and the show promises intense stunts, suspenseful reveals, and a thrilling comeback.

Rohit Shetty returns as host for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, premiering January 2026, with daring stunts, suspenseful casting, and a thrilling comeback after production delays.
Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 returns in January 2026 with thrilling stunts and new faces.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 19:20:34 IST

A collective sigh of relief may be heard by thrill-seekers and speed-lovers everywhere. Even though there have been constant rumors that the iconic reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will be cancelled, the much-anticipated fifteenth season of the show is officially scheduled to premiere in January 2026.Known for its risky stunts and its alluring host, Rohit Shetty, the reality show had a period of stability that worried its loyal viewership. However, many with knowledge of the program have recently stated that it will return, perhaps more slowly than in previous seasons.

Production Delays and Channel Dynamics

The media controversy between Banijay Asia, the producers of the show, and the TV channel, Colors TV, had already circulated the rumors regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 being shorter in duration. This above-mentioned problem gave a great hit to the production timeline of the show. In order to accommodate Bigg Boss towards the end of the year, Khatron Ke Khiladi previously used to telecast in June or July. But it seems Bigg Boss 19, which will start in August and extend up to January 2026, is talked about the most this year. With this shift in the programme schedule, of course, there is an effect on the telecast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which has now been postponed to the first couple of months of next year.

Casting Commences for Rohit Shetty’s Return

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already picking up pace despite the initial technical issues. It is now confirmed that Rohit Shetty would be back as the host. He has perfected the role for a few successful seasons, employing his specialized blend of seriousness and motivation to make contestants do away with their fears. The crew seems to have begun the crucial casting procedure, but official updates regarding the celebrity participants are still awaited. The producers are monitoring the list of participants this time very carefully, which creates suspense, as compared to previous seasons when names of probable participants used to leak well in advance. The reason for such planned silence is to create more excitement for the big reveal as it comes closer to the premier. While the wait will be longer than normal, reality TV enthusiasts around the nation will not be able to spare the January 2026 premiere because it promises to highlight a fresh batch of daredevils facing their worst fears under the watchful eye of Shetty.

Also Read: Assamese Influencer Babydoll Archi Goes Viral For Post With American Adult Film Industry Star Kendra Lust, Is The Photo Real?

Tags: Colors TV reality showKhatron Ke Khiladi 2026rohit shetty

More News

WWE Raw Recap: Seth Rollins vs Penta, Evolution Hype, And SNME Build-Up
Flights Halted as Bergamo Airport Closes Temporarily After Person Runs Onto Runway and Is Sucked Into Plane Engine
Rohit Shetty Featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Gears Up for a Daring Comeback in January 2026
NMMC Admit Card: Direct Link To Download Here
Assamese Influencer Babydoll Archi Goes Viral For Post With American Adult Film Industry Star Kendra Lust, Is The Photo Real?
Gujarat Sees 43% Growth In Women-Led Dairy Cooperatives, Income Crosses ₹9,000 Cr
10 Arrested Over ‘Planned Ambush’ on Texas Immigration Detention Center, Officer Wounded
ED Rejects Gandhis’ Claims Of No Control Over National Herald Properties; Arguments To Continue On July 12
Government And Sri Aurobindo Society Joins Hands To Improve Inclusive Education For Children With Disabilities
WHAT! Is Aamir Khan Married To Gauri Spratt? Here’s What The Actor Really Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?