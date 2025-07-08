LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Assamese Influencer Babydoll Archi Goes Viral For Post With American Adult Film Industry Star Kendra Lust, Is The Photo Real?

Assamese Influencer Babydoll Archi Goes Viral For Post With American Adult Film Industry Star Kendra Lust, Is The Photo Real?

Assamese influencer Archita Phukan, known as Babydoll Archi, sparked controversy with a viral Instagram post featuring adult film star Kendra Lust, pointing towards potential collaboration in the adult industry. The influencer discloses revelations from her dark past and hints towards her new journey.

Assam's Model and Influencer Babydoll Archi Goes Viral

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 19:08:52 IST

Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, an Assamese social media influencer has buzzed the internet with her previously posted Instagram post with American adult film star Kendra Lust. 

The image, coupled with her bold Instagram content and a viral reel, sparked widespread curiosity and controversy. Her shocking revelations and shocking confession has viewers in chokehold.

Viral Photo with Kendra Lust Sparks Among Netizens

Archita Phukan, with over 629k  Instagram followers, posted a picture with Kendra Lust in April 2025 with the caption, “Meeting Kendra for the first time was truly an unforgettable experience! I felt inspired by her confidence, professionalism, and success. She was warm, encouraging, and shared valuable insights that I’ll carry with me on my journey to a better life. Grateful for the opportunity to connect and learn from such an icon!” is going viral now.

While some cheered for her new journey, others questioned the authenticity of the image, speculating it might be AI-generated, but the comment of Kendra Lust on her post with emojis put a full stop on these claims.

Shocking Revelation: A Traumatic Past in Prostitution

Archita has revealed a lot of shocking horrors from her past, in one of her Instagram posts in 2023, the influencer disclosed that she was trapped in India’s sex trade for six years.

She also  paid ₹25 lakh to secure her freedom, a revelation that resurfaced amid the Kendra Lust controversy. This confession shocked fans, highlighting her journey from a dark past to a symbol of resilience.

Archita earlier mentioned her past ties with GB Road, a notorious red-light district in New Delhi, during her ordeal. She claimed to have helped rescue eight other women from similar circumstances.

Babydoll Archi Hints at Entering the Adult Film Industry

Archita’s recent posts and media reports suggest she may be collaborating with Kendra Lust for a project in the adult entertainment industry. While the exact details of this collaboration is still unclear and headlines claiming she’s stepping into “blue films” have stirred significant controversy

The real identity of Babydoll Archi is still a topic of question among the netizens, questioning if she is even a real person? If her content is AI-generated? Archita has remained silent on this speculation, adding mystery to her identity.

Tags: assamBabydollinfluencerviral

