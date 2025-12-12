Saali Mohabbat Review: Radhika Apte Shines in Zee5’s Twisty Domestic Thriller, Tisca Chopra’s Debut Makes It Even Wilder

Saali Mohabbat Review: Zee5’s latest thriller, Saali Mohabbat, pulls you in from the very first frame, blending domestic tension with psychological twists that refuse to let you settle. Radhika Apte delivers a gripping performance that anchors the film, while Tisca Chopra, in her directorial debut, brings a fresh, unsettling vision to the genre.

Just when you think you’ve figured out the characters or cracked the mystery, the story veers in an unexpected direction, making this thriller as unpredictable as it is absorbing.

Saali Mohabbat Movie Review

Radhika Apte’s name alone is enough to guarantee a powerful on-screen presence, and Saali Mohabbat is yet another reminder of why she remains one of the most versatile performers of this generation. Tisca Chopra deserves full credit for making her directorial debut with such a bold and unconventional story. Radhika Apte, who immerses herself completely in the character, is the best choice for the movie.

Meanwhile, Divyendu also delivers a subtle yet deeply convincing act. Saali Mohabbat succeeds in portraying the texture and ambience of a small Uttar Pradesh town, but the screenplay falters at multiple points. Although the film runs under two hours, and maintains a steady pace without lingering too long on any moment.

Saali Mohabbat: Release Date & Streaming Platform

Actress Tisca Chopra makes her directorial debut with thriller and mystery drama, Saali Mohabbat, which began streaming on Zee5 on 12th December, 2025. The film instantly strikes a chord with viewers, thanks to its authentic small-town elements, from the close-knit neighbourhoods to the understated everyday routines that shape the characters’ lives.

Saali Mohabbat: Story

Saali Mohabbat unfolds in a small Uttar Pradesh Town and follows the life of Smita (Radhika Apte), a former gold medallist in botany who now finds herself confined to a monotonous domestic routine. Her days are consumed by household responsibilities and tending to her husband, leaving little space for her own aspirations.

On one hand, her husband, Pankaj (Anshuman Pushkar), is drawing in gambling debts and on the other, there is Rata (Divyenndu), a morally dubious local police officer eager to make fast money. When Smita’s younger sister, Shalini (Sauraseni Maitra), moves in after returning from Moradabad with a new job in Chhapraula, the family dynamic shifts drastically. Ratan becomes infatuated with her, and Pankaj, too, begins to desire her. The story takes a dark and shocking turn when both Shalini and Pankaj are discovered dead, lying in a pool of blood.

Saali Mohabbat: Cast

Saali Mohabbat cast members include Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, and Sharad Saxena.