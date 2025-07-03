Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > 'Sabki Maa': Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala's Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death

‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death

Parag Tyagi shared an emotional tribute to wife Shefali Jariwala days after her death, calling her "Sabki Maa" for her selfless nature. Remembering her strength and warmth, he said she will be remembered for the joy she brought and the lives she touched.

Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt tribute to wife Shefali Jariwala, calling her "Sabki Maa"
Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt tribute to wife Shefali Jariwala, calling her "Sabki Maa". (Photo credit: NDTV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 23:37:13 IST

Days after model and reality television personality Shefali Jariwala died of a sudden cardiac arrest, her husband Parag Tyagi now posted an emotional note on Instagram. He paid a heartfelt tribute to Shefali’s life of spirit, beauty, and ever lasting legacy.

Shefali Jariwala, 40 years old, became a neighbourhood name after she appeared in the iconic and most famous Kaanta Laga music video.On June 27 unfortunately she passed away. Her husband Parag Tyagi’s heartfelt tribute came at a time when her fans and loved ones still grieve on her sudden demise.

In his first public social media post ever since her death, Parag Tyagi recalled Shefali as a woman of strength, poise and limitless generosity. “Shefali — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire enfolded in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven,” his emotional note reads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parag Tyagi (@paragtyagi)

Calling Shefali as the center of each relationship she shared, he said, “She was sab ki maa—always considering others first, providing comfort and warmth just by being around. A bountiful daughter. A devoted and loving wife. A great mom to Simba (their pet, family dog). A caring sister and a guiding maasi. 

Parag Tyagi praised Shefali Jariwala’s legacy

He concluded his note by praying for everyone to keep Shefali’s memory live long. “Let that be her legacy—a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity,” he further added.

On Wednesday, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai. Her family members, close friends, and television fraternity took participated.

As per the sources, Shefali Jariwala, collapsed at her home and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by Parag. Soon after her arrival at hospital she was declared dead. The real reason of her sudden death is still under investigation.

Shefali became popular in the early 2000s through her hit music video Kaanta Laga, and later appeared in movies. In 2019, she was one of the top contestants on Bigg Boss 13, and was adored by lot of fans. 

ALSO READ: What Exactly Happened Before Shefali Jariwala Died? The Kaanta Lagaa Girl’s Close Friend Reveals Shocking Details

