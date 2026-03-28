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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who had previously revealed that she was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and underwent surgery, has now shared a deeply personal update about her health journey.

Rajshri Deshpande (Photo: IG)
Rajshri Deshpande (Photo: IG)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 28, 2026 19:24:19 IST

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‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who had previously revealed that she was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and underwent surgery, has now shared a deeply personal update about her health journey.

The Sacred Games actor took to Instagram to post a series of photos along with a heartfelt note reflecting on her emotional experience. Opening up about the moment she first received her diagnosis, Rajshri recalled how it left her completely shaken. 

She shared that she “broke down all alone” at the hospital, adding that the news brought not only physical pain but also overwhelming emotional distress.

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“When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report center in the hospital. No, I couldn’t stay strong. I had no strength. Even today, when people ask me, ‘How did this happen to you? You’re so fit,’ honestly, I don’t have an answer.”

“Pain was not just physical; the mental and emotional pain was unbearable. I crumbled many times–sometimes alone, sometimes with my friends who supported me at every single step. But there were many days when I rose up and made sure I didn’t give up,” she added.

She also shared how some days are harder than others and how she is learning to take things slowly. Reflecting on finding small moments of peace and choosing love even during tough times, she spoke about wanting to simply “be still” and allow herself to feel.

“There are days I don’t want to have all the strength in the world. I just want to be still, like in Mary Oliver’s poem, like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillea and stare at the sunrise with me. Can I call getting up with a happy smile an achievement? Today, I did. I achieved a smile and a hug for myself, thinking about all the people who are with me on this journey, who called, messaged, and gave me so much love. Tomorrow, I know there will be battles to prepare for, but let today be a day of love. Please.”

Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in ‘Talaash’ in 2012. She later worked in TV shows such as ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ and ’24: India.’ She returned to films with ‘Kick’ and went on to earn praise for her roles in ‘Manto’ and ‘Sacred Games’.

The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ (2025), which starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

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‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

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‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain
‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain
‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain
‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

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