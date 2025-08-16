Saif Ali Khan Turns 55: Kareena Kapoor’s Saucy ‘Lion’ Birthday Wish Breaks The Internet

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 55th birthday on August 16, 2025, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took this opportunity to wish him in her own juicy style. Kareena once again captured the hearts of fans with her humorous and adorable Instagram story wish for Saif, giving major couple goals, which went viral within minutes.

The Lion’s Roar: Kareena’s Funny Birthday wish

Her birthday message-sweet and mischievous for Saif, has a beautiful picture of a lion in vibrant green jungle on her Instagram stories, with caption, ”To Our Lion…Happy birthday, darling husband…SAKP”

Indeed, it was the doctor who had first called Saif a lion after his tough challenges this year and it stuck since, quite embodying his character and charisma during and after his career. The picture went viral as fans flooded social media with the couple;s relationship goals.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s Love Story

It all started during the shooting of Tashan which sparked a heated romance between Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan back in 2007. Despite the 10-year age gap and public backlash, their was an evident pure chemistry which led to one of the most iconic Bollywood romances.

The two have been married since 2012 and moved into the ranks of parenthood with their adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. From romantic vacations to a sweet “lion” shoutout from wife Kareena, their tale continues. Kareena’s IG stories and posts are testimony to their growing love and relationship, making them Bollywood’s royal couple valued by fans everywhere.

Saif’s Royal Charm and Bollywood Reign

Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi still rules with his royal charm and versatile acting. Even at 55, Saif is the heartthrob of ladies and the choice of cinema, known for his iconic roles in Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, and Omkara.

The Nawab is coming back on screens with his upcoming films like Jewel Thief, Devara: Part 2, Race 4 and Spirit. In January 2025, a stabbing incident occurred, but Saif’s tough self handled it and continues to thrive in his 1,200 crore net worth. The love of fans and family keeps him growing!

