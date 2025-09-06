LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:55:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday visited Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar’s residence for Ganpati Darshan.

She was seen arriving for the darshan wearing traditional attire.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor also arrived for Ganpati darshan. She looked gorgeous in ethnic wear.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty arrived for the darshan.

Actors Isha Koppikar and Fardeen Khan were also among the attendees.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

This year’s festivities will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the grand celebration. (ANI)

