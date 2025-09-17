Saiyaara Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Non-English Film, Beats Fall For Me, Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Thank Fans For The Rare Feat
Home > Entertainment > Saiyaara Becomes Netflix's No.1 Non-English Film, Beats Fall For Me, Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Thank Fans For The Rare Feat

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has become Netflix’s No.1 non-English film worldwide, surpassing Fall For Me. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic musical has captured hearts globally with its soulful plot, chart-topping music, and unforgettable chemistry

Saiyaara rules Netflix charts worldwide (Pc: X)
Saiyaara rules Netflix charts worldwide (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 16:40:49 IST

With a thunderous performance by the Indian film industry, the musical romance Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri has emerged as the biggest non-English movie on Netflix all over the world, which is a splendid act that has caught the attention of the whole world. The movie has overtaken other foreign hits on the streaming platform, such as the popular romance Fall For Me, since its release on the streaming platform.

The meteoric appearance of the movie on the list of the most popular films in the world after the theatrical release is preceded by the long history of theatrical performances, during which the movie dominated the Indian cinema box office. It is a success that is attributed to the strong plot of the film, the melodious soundtrack of the film, and the magical chemistry between the two lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara Phenomenal Streaming Success

The unprecedented success of Saiyaara on Netflix is uncommon in the success of a film that is not in the English language. The fact that the movie has gone so high to become the number 1 movie in the world charts speaks volumes of the universal nature of this story.

The plot of a troubled musician and a heartbreak writer that are finding comfort in one another has touched the hearts of people in different cultures and languages. This streaming success makes the film easier to define as a cultural phenomenon that has surpassed the conventional box office ratings to gain a worldwide scope.

Ahaan and Aneet’s Heartfelt Gratitude

With the sea of love, the lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have expressed their unending thankfulness to their fans. The pair, who introduced themselves with a spectacular debut with this movie, said that they were amazed and grateful to have the unstopping support. This sentimental attachment to the audience was also cemented when the fans initiate a gesture of giving a name to a star in response to the movie, a gesture that made both actors stand speechless.



It is a fine display of fan loyalty which demonstrates the special relationship which has been formed between the cast and their audience and acts as a reminder that the film of love and hope has left a permanent mark in the hearts of millions of people.

QUICK LINKS